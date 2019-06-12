CHAPEL HILL — Bishop McGuinness and Northern Guilford each finished eighth in their respective classifications in the N.C. High School Athletic Association's final standings for the 2018-19 school year in the 40th annual Wells Fargo Cup. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the NCHSAA's four competitive classifications.
Bishop McGuinness finished eighth in Class 1-A, which was won by Community School of Davidson, and Northern was eighth in Class 3-A, with Waxhaw Marvin Ridge winning the cup. The other winners were Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in Class 4-A and Croatan in 2-A.