Updated 10:30 a.m. June 3 with Mid-State 3-A softball.
METRO 4-A
BASEBALL
Grimsley: Jake Bloss, Gus Hughes, Luke Jenkins, C.J. Neese.
High Point Central: DeAngelo Giles, Griffin LePore.
Northwest Guilford: Ethan Blanchard, Landon Frye, Gavin Mortenson, Joey Rezek, Hayden Summers.
Page: C.J. Arnold, Evan Gill, Jake Knapp, McKinnon Martinelli, Keyshawn McAdoo, Kobe Phillips, Garrett Willett.
Ragsdale: Chad Carpenter, Trey Jackson, Luke Pritchett, Win Scott.
Player of the year: Jake Bloss (Grimsley).
Pitcher of the year: Jake Knapp (Page).
Coach of the year: Sonny Gann (Northwest Guilford).
BOYS GOLF
Grimsley: Arman Azlan, Jack Burris, John Shepperson.
Northwest Guilford: Michael Blair, Will Farrell, Evan Mendyk, Matthew Sanchez, Jack Slomkowski.
Page: William Ambro, Mack Pearsall, Andrew Plate, Benjamin Rightsell.
Ragsdale: Jack Boyer.
Player of the year: Mack Pearsall (Page).
Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).
BOYS LACROSSE
Grimsley: Sam Ellison, Chris Hewgly.
Northwest Guilford: Robbie Boulton, Landon Clary, Wyatt Coon, Declan Feeley, E.Z. Gravely, Joe Hirvonen, Tyler Holland, Clayton Joyner, Dylan Kesselring, Blake Lett, J.J. Parker, Gavin Turnmire.
Page: Andrew English, Joey Hennen, Elliot Holden, Pierce Hudson, Javondre Paige, Adam Shea, Henry Sloyan, Charles Stephens.
Ragsdale: Patrick Butler, Jay Fields.
Offensive player of the year: Elliot Holden (Page).
Defensive player of the year: Landon Clary (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Dan Tichy (Northwest Guilford).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grimsley: Lorien Bathgate.
Northern Guilford: Connor Harvey, Garland Harvey, Hannah McMasters, Ava Spradley, Claire Worsham.
Northwest Guilford: Katie Keller, Devyn Martinez, Isabelle Parret, Savannah Ranson, Carlie Saums, Abbie Siedle, Meredith Sinkler.
Page: Airen Ellis, Lucy Froehlic, Anna James, Sophie Maginnes.
Ragsdale: Sophia Ghalyoun, Annie Gibson, Delaney Joyce, Sydney Joyce.
Southeast Guilford: Victoria Game, Cailey McClelann.
Offensive player of the year: Devyn Martinez (Northwest Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Airen Ellis (Page).
Coach of the year: Kristen Herndon (Northwest Guilford).
GIRLS SOCCER
Grimsley: Maddie Billings, Laura Harris, Kylie Joyce, Gracie Mayer, Rachel Myers, Ashley Simpson.
High Point Central: Lauren Dulin, Maija Sharp.
Northwest Guilford: Tess Cunnigham, Logan Farrelly, Gabby Martin, Reagan Palombo, Jenna Parker, Keely Woyahn.
Page: Ashley Blum, Cailynn Friddle, Salem Handy, Caroline Hunt, Tatum Neff, Alaina Stehlin, Sara Worth-Rogers.
Ragsdale: Mackenzie Akbari, Aleesia Ambrosio, Rachel Neale.
Offensive player of the year: Tatum Neff (Page).
Defensive player of the year: Reagan Palombo (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Tim Nash (Page).
SOFTBALL
Grimsley: Jaida Durant, Michaela Johnson, Isabel Phillips.
High Point Central: Abbie Behe, Donnae Cagle, Anna Horne, Lea Kolbet.
Northwest Guilford: Madison Bowen, M'Kenzie Davis, Grace Johnson, Cori McMillan, Emma Moberg, Madison Shoemaker, Meghan Young.
Page: Madelyn Albright, Natalie Brown, Brynn Klaber, Reagan Maynard, Aleyah Terrell.
Ragsdale: Mackenzie Allison, Erica Edwards, Kailey Perreira.
Player of the year: Cori McMillan (Northwest Guilford).
Pitcher of the year: Natalie Brown (Page).
Coach of the year: Marty Brown (Page).
BOYS TENNIS
Grimsley: Carl Gedlitschka, Josh Knight, Cooper Marriott, Jaden Parker, Henry Pinyan.
High Point Central: Slade Howell
Northwest Guilford: Brandon Dauler, Garret Eichlin, Rohit Ramkumar.
Page: Carmen Baker, Quinn Boxley, Dominik Pocrnja, Walt Wright.
Ragsdale: Evan Goodman, Jay Patel.
Player of the year: Henry Pinyan (Grimsley).
Coach of the year: Cindy Lee (Grimsley).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Grimsley: Tyler Adcock, Sincere Burnette, Joseph Flesch, Justice Goins, Myles Gowens, Bryant Lyons, Joshua Mai, Noel Meza, Kendall Peterson, Benjamin Seeber.
High Point Central: Murad Creary, Andey Jean-Louis, Elijah Kennedy, Jasheem Staley.
Northwest Guilford: Tyler Davis, Luke Gordy, Joshua Hairston, Nicholas Hamilton, Riley Joncas, Trevor Nefe, Curtis Peasley.
Page: Cam Milroy, Jean-Lou Pare, Patrick Smith.
Ragsdale: Bryce Anthony, Christopher Coke, Rahiem Kirkman, Earnest McLeod, Chandler Ward.
Track athlete of the year: Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale).
Field athlete of the year: Bryce Anthony (Ragsdale).
Coach of the year: Rodney Stewart (Ragsdale).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Grimsley: Khadija Hudson, Ella Hughes, Emma Kincaid, KeAsia Pantophlet, Christen Smalley, Gail White.
High Point Central: Tyteana Bennett, Jaiden Burgess, Rolanda Desir-Moreau, Shamiya Harris, Laila Williams.
Northwest Guilford: Isabella Gillesipie, Haley Irwin, Diana Lieb, Ysantis McKenzie, Zoey Norris, Paris Stankewich, Naudia Thompson, Sidney Tsui.
Page: Teyanni Ashley, Destinee Snead, Keyera Wynn.
Ragsdale: Folaside Ademosal, Cameron Briley, Selina Harris, Kaitlin McGoogan, Moriah Simmons, K.D. Walker, Destiny Wallace.
Track athlete of the year: Emma Kincaid (Grimsley).
Field athlete of the year: Shamiya Harris (High Point Central).
Coach of the year: Cory McCoy (Grimsley).
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
BASEBALL
Eastern Guilford: Cameron Edmonds, Collin Smith.
Southeast Guilford: T.J. Ash, Ryan Douglas, Will Fousek, Jake Jenkins-Cowart, Brandon Wallace.
Southern Guilford: Clay Edmondson.
Player of the year: Ryan Douglas (Southeast Guilford).
Pitcher of the year: Brandon Wallace (Southeast Guilford).
BOYS GOLF
Eastern Guilford: Alex George.
Southeast Guilford: Esmond Chen, Whitney Coulon, Hogan Kohl.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eastern Guilford: Josh Haywood.
Northern Guilford: Will Beyer, Gavin Cosgrove, Chase Henderson, Ethan Ryan, Giacomo Santomauro, Jacob Wilkerson, Dalton Wilkins.
Southeast Guilford: Cameron Sides.
Defensive player of the year: Jacob Wilkerson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eastern Guilford: Jenna Dudley, Chika Okafor.
Southeast Guilford: Ayla Burch, Meghan Ehrhardt, Ashlyn Greeson, Kristin Hogan, Raven Preston.
Coach of the year: John Howlett (Southeast Guilford).
SOFTBALL
Eastern Guilford: Lizzie Holleman, Kassie Simmons.
Southeast Guilford: Brittany Apgar, Sterling Hairston.
Southern Guilford: Amanda Clowdis, Emily Morgan, Autumn Wilson.
Pitcher of the year: Kassie Simmons (Eastern Guilford).
BOYS TENNIS
Eastern Guilford: Emery Partee.
Southeast Guilford: Alexander Brown, Casey Hardie, Owen Smith, Karel Vacutka.
Southern Guilford: Arshum Mirzaeifard.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Southeast Guilford: Adam Akins, Kyree Burns, Will Earnhardt, Dalton Falls, Jordan Farmer, Justin Fleming, Jackson Gaydon, Tony Graham, Joshua King, Ervin McAllister, Jalen Stockham, William Teasley, Bryce Thompson, Ruben Thrasher.
Southern Guilford: Kameron Austin, Justin Copper, Roman Johnson, Julian Martin, Jamiah McMillan, Sokrates Redmond, Khyri Tucker.
Field events winner: Ervin McAllister (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Kennedy Tinsley (Southeast Guilford).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Guilford: Lea Baizar, Kashayia Coltrane, Sydney Mark, Asanti Neal-Platt, Jazmine Patterson, K'Lynn Ware.
Southeast Guilford: Yuri Brown, Shekinah Cooke, Myra Arvin, Mari Lewis, Sydni McMillan, Kloe Reid, Janiyah Ross, Safiyah Sabr, Tiarra Smith, Stasia Zimmerman.
Southern Guilford: Mya Harris, Danasha Southern.
Field events winner: Shekinah Cooke (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Breanna Alston (Southeast Guilford).
MID-STATE 3-A
BASEBALL
McMichael: Jake Lathrop, Justin O'Neal, Brady Price.
Morehead: Steven Dallas.
Northeast Guilford: Cody Donnell.
Northern Guilford: Scott Bennett, Matthew Cotter, Josh Deslauriers, Hank Dodson, Jacob Halford, Slater Ward.
Rockingham County: Josh Carter, Coby Ingle, Alden Kolesaar, Brandon Leonard, Jonathan Todd.
Player of the year: Josh Deslauriers (Northern Guilford).
Pitcher of the year: Coby Ingle (Rockingham County).
Coach of the year: Clark Erskine (McMichael).
Sportsmanship award: Northeast Guilford.
All-tournament team: Scott Bennett (Northern Guilford), Josh Deslauriers (Northern Guilford), Jacob Halford (Northern Guilford), Coby Ingle (Rockingham County), Jake Lathrop (McMichael), Jonathan Todd (Rockingham County), Cooper White (Northeast Guilford), Carson Wray (Morehead).
Tournament MVP: Jacob Halford (Northern Guilford).
BOYS GOLF
Morehead: Josh Lawrence, Wesley Patterson.
Northern Guilford: Luis Benitez, Andrew Poole, J.P. Tewksbury.
Rockingham County: Noah Connor, Luke Crouse.
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).
Sportsmanship award: McMichael and Morehead.
GIRLS SOCCER
McMichael: Shyanne Dunlap, Hollie Hawkins.
Morehead: Michaella Collins.
Northeast Guilford: Merissa Milton.
Northern Guilford: Hayley Magnussen, Logan Jenkins, Claire Marion, Maddy Schulenklopper, Lauren Reynolds, Christian Layton, Taylor Malloy.
Rockingham County: Tayte Beeninga, Heidi Vernon, Grace Kinney, Reanna Wilmouth.
Defensive player of the year: Logan Jenkins (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Tim Buck (Rockingham County).
Sportsmanship award: McMichael.
SOFTBALL
McMichael: Ciana Davis.
Morehead: Maddie Boothe, Kyndall Crawford, Kaley Ingle, Megan Powell, Kailey Walker.
Northeast Guilford: Sydney Fields.
Northern Guilford: Mea Clark, Chloe Templeman.
Rockingham County: Rachel Smith, Taylor Smith.
Player of the year: Kailey Walker (Morehead).
Sportsmanship award: Northeast Guilford.
BOYS TENNIS
McMichael: Cliff Lester.
Morehead: Cole Garrett, Mason Harris.
Northeast Guilford: Steven Friel.
Northern Guilford: Jake Andrichuk, Sam Emrick, Kyle Miller, Brent Nieri, Eric Zhang.
Rockingham County: Heath Carter, Carson Deel, John Everitt.
Player of the year: Eric Zhang (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Suzanne Russell (Rockingham County).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Morehead: Jeremiah Bridges, Ja'Quan Cannon, Jordan Martin, I'Saiah Smith, Jaylen Wilson.
Northeast Guilford: Ramone Darby, Anthony Hairston, Zeke Nicholson, David Olla, Tariq Shavis, Prince Thompson.
Northern Guilford: Sam Angiulli, Jacob Barlow, Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Mate De Lisa, Jack Dingman, Todd Fawole, Benny Melville, Rashawn Pleasant, Gu Ribando, Parker Stewart, Nate Williams.
Rockingham County: Justin Hooker.
Most valuable runner: Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford).
Most valuable field athlete: Rashawn Pleasant (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
McMichael: Brianna Lester.
Morehead: Brista Vincent.
Northeast Guilford: Jazzamyne Barnes, Nyree Bell, Jalayah Jackson, Kameelah Muhammed.
Northern Guilford: Abbie Boone, Alyson Davis, Jordayne Daye, Amaya English, Emma Fredericks, Alyssa Hernandez, Layla Hooks, Katie Howell, Mikayla Penn, Miracle Scott.
Rockingham County: Soany Aguilar, Autumn Alcorn, Bethany Blackwell, Austin Boaze.
Most valuable runner: Alyson Davis (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
BASEBALL
Dudley: Luis Duarte, Noah Lea, Larry McMillan.
Smith: Nkosi Alston.
Southwest Guilford: Isaiah Hairston, Luke Johnson, Easton Morgan, Jaxon Rauber, Jacob Shafer, Joe Specht, Hunter Whitten.
Western Guilford: Caleb Carden, Clay Dilday, Nathan Fury, Trevor Glisson, Jake Sindahl, Josh Turner.
Player of the year: Isaiah Hairston (Southwest Guilford).
Pitcher of the year: Clay Dilday (Western Guilford).
Coach of the year: Matthew Wood (Western Guilford).
BOYS GOLF
Southwest Guilford: Aaron Bodin, Bo Bolick, Bobby Gold, Chase Sells, Seth Witmeyer.
Western Guilford: Nathan Bradshaw, Andrew Haarlow, Nick Janetta.
Coach of the year: Ryan Richmond (Southwest Guilford).
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop McGuinness: Nick Madarasz, Gus O'Hale, Phil Pfeiffer.
Southwest Guilford: Chace Coltrane, Eddie Dixon, Justin Doran, Ian Kilpatrick, Steven Nguyen, Hayden Seal.
Western Guilford: Tyler Bennett, Thyree Carson, Justice Davis, Connor O'Brien.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Southwest Guilford: Kat Burgos, Carly Cook, Guadalupe Negrete, Meghan Whalen.
Western Guilford: Sarah Hunt, Macy Morgan.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dudley: Taylor Edwards.
Smith: Darilyn Bonilla-Nieto.
Southwest Guilford: Ryan Byrne, Hannah Chu, Kendall France, Emma Harriman, Logan Parry, Brianna Rivadeneira, Brianna Webb.
Western Guilford: Sadie Blake, Ella Brisotti, Ronnie Garrou, Nora Klink, Devyn Reilly, Myranda Staton.
Defensive player of the year: Brianna Webb (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Vernon Johnson (Western Guilford).
SOFTBALL
Dudley: Peja Ogbebor.
Smith: Jamerica Bethea, Ivey Broadnax.
Southwest Guilford: Jordan Brandon, Kandyce Condrey, Haley Hmiel, Chandler Matchett, Ashlyn Vanscoyk, Nicole Wilson.
Western Guilford: Samaya Edmondson, Triniti Galloway, Sarah Houlden, Chloe Hunsinger, Hailey Marra.
Player of the year: Triniti Galloway (Western Guilford).
BOYS TENNIS
Smith: Josh Smith.
Southwest Guilford: Daniel Etheredge, Alexander Payne, Jacob Rosen, Apollo Sarrimanolis, Calvin Tam.
Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Josh Gillis, Brad Henley, Nolan Wright.
Co-player of the year: Brad Henley (Western Guilford).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Dudley: Ronald Gilliard, Ibrahim Kone, Tyrone Little, Larry Monroe, Chris Slade, Mekhi Wall.
Smith: Christian Hawkins, Nicholas Witherspoon.
Southwest Guilford: Kobe Brown, Kolby Cuthrell, Jaidin Daugherty, Ahmad Joyner, Jamel McElveen.
Runner of the year: Mekhi Wall (Dudley).
MVP of field events: Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Dudley: Imani Tatum, Mykayla Wall.
Southwest Guilford: Nasheeda Facey, Mandi Hamouda, Maya Whitaker.
Western Guilford: Laniyah Oliver, Tikita Urey, Makayla Watkins.
MID-STATE 2-A
BASEBALL
Reidsville: Joseph Blackburn, Hunter Hanks, Charlie Lynn, Navi McGhee, Logan Willard.
Honorable mention: Owen Robertson (Reidsville).
BOYS GOLF
Reidsville: Zach Baber, Cole Bennett, Jared Ellis.
GIRLS SOCCER
Reidsville: Samantha Cole, Kierra Parson.
SOFTBALL
Reidsville: April Able, Carly Cobb, McKaylor Coren, Morgan Foster, Cayden McMillan.
Honorable mention: DeLaney Iondi (Reidsville).
BOYS TENNIS
Reidsville: Daniel Crowder.
Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
PAC 7 2-A
BASEBALL
Andrews: Antonio Peak.
SOFTBALL
Andrews: Abigail Chambers.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Andrews: Isaiah Davis, Isaiah Dillard, Kevin Henry, Aaron Jones, Tyreek Keel, Jenoah McKiver, Jevon McKiver, Deandre McManus, Eric Moore, Phillip Person, Ben Snyder, Dorian Thomas, Simon Wisseh.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Andrews: Katrina Gamble, Jeriel Nesbitt.
NORTHWEST 1-A
BASEBALL
Honorable mention: Daniel Gabriel, Cian Hogan (Bishop McGuinness).
BOYS GOLF
Bishop McGuinness: Sam Haggas, Daniel Jones, Matt Kelly.
Honorable mention: Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness).
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop McGuinness: Cammie Cooke, Caroline Coyte, Katie Hertzberger, Anna Pfister, Emily Silva.
Honorable mention: Avery Krivis, Lexi Marty (Bishop McGuinness).
BOYS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness: Alex Chinnasami, Jimmy Dasher, Henry Kirby, Sam McDonald, Ivo Pestana.
Honorable mention: Bobby Peters (Bishop McGuinness).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Sean Avery, Daniel Cancro, Jose Hernandez, Jack Herndon, C.J. Pacholke, Daniel Kelly, Maximo Sprenkle, Dominic Zecca.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Darcy Barefoot, Elizabeth Caress, Monserat Garcia, McKenzie King, Claire Namen.
PTAC
BASEBALL
Caldwell: Eli Hopkins.
Greensboro Day: Edmund Kayhko, Zach Ross.
High Point Christian: Carter Bass, Chase Britton, Drake Carrick, Kameron Heath, Zach Krpejs, Logan Robson, Dylan Schultheiss, Carson Yates.
Westchester: Dean Herring.
Player of the year: Chase Britton (High Point Christian).
Coach of the year: Corey Gesell (High Point Christian).
BOYS GOLF
Caldwell: Harrison Hilliard, Andrew Wood.
Greensboro Day: Ben Jordan, Brooks Olin, Harrison Tuck.
High Point Christian: Michael Link.
Westchester: Jaxson Morgan.
Player of the year: Andrew Wood (Caldwell).
GIRLS SOCCER
Caldwell: Caroline Shaffer.
Greensboro Day: Enna Bosse, Caroline Doss, Jacinta Fernandes-Brough, Noel Harris, Madison Howard, Charlotte Munsey.
High Point Christian: Lauren Austin, Riley Barrett, Skylar Talbert, Anna Wetherington, Rachel Yurko.
Westchester: Harris Smith.
Player of the year: Madison Howard (Greensboro Day).
Co-Coach of the year: Kim Burroughs (Greensboro Day).
BOYS TENNIS
Caldwell: Clyde Jung.
Greensboro Day: Colter Cox, Rett Grewal, Noah Hahn, Michael Trentini, Carter McWhorter, Warren McWhorter.
High Point Christian: Ethan Kim.
Westchester: Max Verellen.
Coach of the year: Mara Montana (Greensboro Day).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
High Point Christian: Stephen Loy, Brycen Thomas, 4X200 relay (Todd Thorpe, Myles Archie, David Butler, Chris Day).
Westchester: Zach Beale, Hamer Brigman, 4X400 relay (Tyler Matthews, Griffin Sligo, Spencer Sherrill, Beale), 4X800 relay (David Adams, Matthews, Jack Councill, Beale).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Caldwell: Marshall Landry, Morgan McKinley.
Greensboro Day: Tori Frahm, Alexandra Green, 4X400 relay (Kiersten Kohler, Claire McDowell, Green, Caroline Ferguson).
High Point Christian: Kaitlin Hall.
Westchester: Maggie Wheatley.
TRI-TAC
GIRLS SOCCER
American Hebrew: Janice Fermon.
Honorable mention: Samantha Kritzberg (American Hebrew).
BOYS TENNIS
American Hebrew: Hillel Balas.
