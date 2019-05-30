GREENSBORO — Longtime Northwest Guilford baseball coach Sonny Gann is leaving his alma mater to become athletics director at a charter school in Rockingham County, Northwest announced today.
Gann told his players that he is accepting the athletic director's position at Bethany Community School in Reidsville. He leaves the Vikings program after 15 seasons with a 250-144 record and seven conference championships. Gann's teams made the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs 13 times. He was a five-time recipient of the conference coach of the year award, was the 2012 N.C./S.C. Challenge Baseball All-Star game coach and has served the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association as Region 5 director since 2012. He coached 37 student-athletes who went on to play college baseball and four who have gone on to play professional baseball.
Gann's father, Sandy, guided Northwest to the 1998 Class 4-A state championship with Sonny serving as pitching coach. His brother, John, was a key player on that championship team and is an assistant coach at Southwest Guilford. The Vikings play baseball in a stadium named for Sandy Gann.
“Coach Gann is a fixture at Northwest High School as an teacher, coach and alumnus," athletics director John Hughes said in news release. "Northwest will not be the same without him, we are losing a true Viking who cared deeply for his players and for the school.”
