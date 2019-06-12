Six area players have been named all-state in their respective classifications by the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association.
In Class 4-A, Grimsley's Jake Bloss and Northwest Guilford's Gavin Mortenson and Joey Rezek were honored.
Bloss, a senior, pitched, caught and played third base for the Whirlies. The Metro 4-A Conference’s player of the year, he batted .377 with three home runs and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, the Lafayette signee was 5-2 with a 1.13 ERA and struck out 100 in 55 innings.
Mortenson, a junior, batted .405 with 21 runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Vikings and was 12-for-12 on stolen-base attempts while playing sometimes-spectacular defense at shortstop. As a pitcher, the Western Carolina commit went 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA, holding batters to a .165 average.
Rezek, also a junior, batted .437 for the Vikings and made one error behind the plate this season. The East Carolina commit's 96 hits are 14 shy of Northwest's career record.
In Class 3-A, Northern Guilford's Josh Deslauriers, Rockingham County's Coby Ingle and Southeast Guilford's Ryan Douglas were named all-state by the coaches.
Deslauriers, a sophomore, batted .430 with 40 hits and 25 runs scored to earn the Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award as an outfield for the Nighthawks.
Ingle, a junior, went 8-1 and struck out 105 in 62⅓ innings for the Cougars. The N.C. State commit also batted .349 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.
Douglas, a senior, batted .420 with 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored and was named the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference’s player of the year for his work at third base and on the mound. As a pitcher, the UNC-Asheville signee went 7-1 with a 0.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts.
All six players were named HSXtra.com All-Area, and Douglas was selected as Player of the Year.