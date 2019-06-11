CHAPEL HILL — Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford finished first in their respective conferences in the final Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings released today by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Northern Guilford was the winner in the Mid-State 3-A Conference, Northwest had the most success of any school in the Metro 4-A and Southeast Guilford was the champion in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
The awards recognize schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play, but each conference determines its own method of awarding points. Here are the final standings for conferences with area teams:
METRO 4-A
1. Northwest Guilford 86; 2. Page 73.5; 3. Grimsley 65.5; 4. Ragsdale 53; 5. High Point Central 37.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
1. Southeast Guilford 105; 2. Asheboro 99.5; 3. Southern Alamance 91.5; 4. Williams 84; 5. Southwestern Randolph 68; 6. Eastern Guilford 57; 7. Southern Guilford 29.5.
MID-STATE 3-A
1. Northern Guilford 340.5; 2. Eastern Alamance 320; 3. Western Alamance 306.5; 4. Rockingham County 298; 5. Morehead 278; 6. McMichael 274; 7. Person 263; 8. Northeast Guilford 227.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
1. Mount Tabor 97.5; 2. Southwest Guilford 93.5; 3. Parkland 60; 4. Western Guilford 60; 5. Dudley 40.5; 6. North Forsyth 36.5; 7. Smith 27.
MID-STATE 2-A
1. N.C. School of Science and Math 109.5; 2. Carrboro 106; 3. Durham School of the Arts 84.5; 4. Reidsville 75; 5. Bartlett Yancey 54; 6. Cummings 49.5; 7. Graham 34.5.
PAC 7 2-A
1. Wheatmore 97.5; 2. Randleman 96.5; 3. Providence Grove 78; 4. Trinity 70; 5. Jordan-Matthews 59.5; 6. Eastern Randolph 57.5; 7. Andrews 30.
NORTHWEST 1-A
1. East Surry 94; 2. Bishop McGuinness 83.5; 3. Mount Airy 80; 4. South Stokes 63; 5. North Stokes 49; 6. Winston-Salem Prep 30.5.