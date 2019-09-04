jaylin davis 090419

Jaylin Davis, left, with Class AAA Sacramento broadcaster Johnny Doskow before a game in August.

 Kerry Crowley/Bay Area News Group

Jaylin Davis, a 2012 Northeast Guilford graduate from McLeansville, has been called up by Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

How he got there

The former Appalachian State player (.267, 10 HR, 83 RBI in 126 games) was a 24th-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Twins. The outfielder went to the Giants, along with pitchers Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa, in a trade July 31 that sent reliever Sam Dyson to the Twins.

2019 season

Pensacola (AA; Twins): .274, 10 HR, 25 RBI

Rochester (AAA; Twins): .331, 15 HR, 42 RBI

Sacramento (AAA; Giants): .333, 10 HR, 27 RBI

Totals: .306, 35 HR, 94 RBI (all career bests)

What's ahead

Davis joined the Giants, who are 66-72 and are coming off 3-1 and 1-0 losses to the Cardinals, today in St. Louis. He is expected to start in right field and bat seventh, wearing No. 49, when the teams meet at 7:45 p.m. EDT today. The Giants and Cardinals will conclude their series at 1 p.m. Thursday (MLB).

What's behind

Sacramento, Davis' previous team, is scheduled to open a five-game Class AAA Pacific Coast League playoff series against Las Vegas, the A's affiliate, tonight.

