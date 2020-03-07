Brandon Wallace

Southeast Guilford's Brandon Wallace: "As a baseball player, you obviously want to go and play professional ball, but it's not very common, so I want to work in business and finance."

 Tina Marsh

Southeast Guilford ace Brandon Wallace finished last season with a 10-1 record and a 0.70 ERA to earn HSXtra.com All-Area honors. The East Tennessee State baseball signee is looking to build upon that campaign before heading to college.

Family: Parents, Kelly and Rick Wallace; siblings, Madison, Mary Grace and Austin.

High school goals: "I always wanted to go to college and pursue a career in baseball. I've been able to accomplish that because I'm going to East Tennessee State next year. Academically, I wanted to maintain strong grades so I had the opportunity to play collegiate ball, and I've done that so I was able to get academic scholarships to go to school."

Life goals: "As a baseball player, you obviously want to go and play professional ball, but it's not very common, so I want to work in business and finance. I'm really good with numbers."

Brandon Wallace

Role model: "In life, my parents. On the field, Greg Maddux. He was a guy who wasn't always throwing the hardest, but could work his way around good batters and get the job done."

FAVES

College team: Was Texas Longhorns, now ETSU Bucs.

Pro team: Texas Rangers.

Pro athlete: Cody Bellinger.

Sport (other than baseball): To watch, football; to play, basketball.

Postgame meal: Cook Out.

Binge watch: "The Flash" or "Arrow."

Phone app: TikTok.

