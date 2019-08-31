James Sumner is a two-sport athlete at Greensboro Day School. A senior striker for the soccer team, he also plays outfield and is a left-handed pitcher for the Bengals' baseball team. With his eyes trained on claiming a couple of championships, Sumner spent a few minutes talking to the News & Record's Spencer Turkin for the first HSXtra.com Interview of the 2019-2020 athletics year.
Family: Parents, Marty and Brian Sumner; sister, Reagan (15), a student at Page.
High school goals: "I really wanted to improve my grades every year coming from Mendenhall Middle School, and I wanted to get back to straight A's. On the field, I wanted to be more of a consistent player. I wanted to become a player that the team could rely on in the big moments and deliver."
Life goals: "I want to get a good degree in college and find a successful job. I just have to keep working hard and, hopefully, I'll get there some day."
Role model: "I have multiple role models. Of course, my parents are key. One of my main ones is my grandfather, Jim Long, because he drives me to become better in every way as a human and as a player. He doesn't ever want me to give up, and it's something I've taken to heart."
FAVES
College team: Wake Forest.
Professional teams: Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers.
Professional athlete: Jesse Bates III (Cincinnati Bengals).
Sport (other than soccer or baseball): Football.
Postgame meal: Cheeseburger, fries, Coca-Cola.
TV show to binge watch: "The Office."
Music streaming service: Apple Music.
Phone app: Twitter.
High school memory: "Going to Metrolina (Christian), finding ourselves down 2-0 and coming back to win in PKs."
Favorite saying: "Whatever it takes."
