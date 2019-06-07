Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
P/3B RYAN DOUGLAS, senior, Southeast Guilford
• Not the best pitcher in the area or the best hitter, but arguably the best all-around player.
• Douglas batted .420 with 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored and was named the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference’s player of the year.
• As a pitcher, went 7-1 with a 0.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts.
• His leadership helped the Falcons go 20-8 and reach the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
• Outstanding athlete who also was an HSXtra.com All-Area selection as a quarterback for the Southeast football team, which reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game.
• Will continue his baseball career at UNC-Asheville.
Coach Dave Beasley: “Ryan capped an amazing high school career with an outstanding season. He was our leader, both on and off the field. I look forward to following his college successes.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
C JOEY REZEK, junior, Northwest Guilford: Defensive standout who also batted .437 for a Vikings team that went 18-7 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs in Sonny Gann’s final season as coach. … Made one error behind the plate this season. … Has 96 hits in his Northwest career, 14 shy of the school record. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Was HSXtra.com All-Area as an outfielder in 2018. … Committed to East Carolina.
1B ISAIAH HAIRSTON, senior, Southwest Guilford: Hard-hitting first baseman who helped the Cowboys go 20-8 and reach the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Batted .353 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and a .542 on-base average. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s player of the year. … Will continue his baseball career at Guilford.
2B HAYDEN SUMMERS, junior, Northwest Guilford: Outstanding infielder and pitcher for a Vikings team that went 18-7 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs in Sonny Gann’s final season as coach. … Batted .319 with three home runs. … As a pitcher, went 6-1 with a 1.84 ERA, and his only loss was to California state final four participant Huntington Beach. … Struck out 59 and walked 10 in 41 2/3 innings and held batters to a .171 average. … Committed to North Carolina.
3B JAKE BLOSS, senior, Grimsley: Versatility was Bloss’ trademark as he helped the Whirlies as a third baseman, pitcher and catcher to earn the Metro 4-A Conference’s player of the year award. … Batted .377 with three home runs and 24 RBIs for a team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … As a pitcher, Bloss was 5-2 with a 1.13 ERA and struck out 100 in 55 innings. … Will continue his baseball career at Lafayette.
SS CLAY DILDAY, senior, Western Guilford: A big part of the Hornets’ turnaround during his four-year career, Dilday contributed as a shortstop and pitcher for the Piedmont 3-A Conference tournament champions. … Batted .304 and drove in 17 runs while strking out only three times all season. … Had four wins and a save for a team that finished 18-6 and reached the Class 3-A playoffs. … Struck out 69 in 52 innings and finished his career with 210 Ks and was named the Piedmont Triad 3-A’s pitcher of the year. … Will continue his baseball career at Guilford.
OF JOSH DESLAURIERS, sophomore, Northern Guilford: One of the rising stars of Triad baseball, Deslauriers batted .430 with 40 hits and 25 runs scored to earn the Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award. … Helped the Nighthawks go 19-7, win the conference tournament and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
OF JON SPILLMAN, senior, Ragsdale: Steady, hard-hitting outfielder for the Tigers who also was an HSXtra.com All-Area selection in 2018. … Batted .342 with three home runs and 17 RBIs and a .581 slugging percentage. … Will attend North Carolina, but will not play baseball for the Tar Heels.
OF CARSON YATES, junior, High Point Christian: The offensive leader for the NCISAA Class 3-A state champions. … Batted .456 with 35 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 29 RBIs and 40 runs scored. … Only struck out six times and had a .585 on-base percentage. … Outstanding defensively and has a strong arm. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state. … Being recruited by Division I and Division II college programs.
UT JACOB COZART, sophomore, Wesleyan: Went into the season overshadowed by his brother Caleb, but stepped up when the senior missed a large chunk of the season with an injury. … Batted .377 with 21 RBIs for a Trojans team that went 16-5 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship series. … As a pitcher, went 3-1 with two saves, a 1.96 ERA and a 39-3 ratio of strikeouts to walks. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state. … Son of High Point University coach Craig Cozart. … Committed to N.C. State.
UT GAVIN MORTENSON, junior, Northwest Guilford: Another versatile player who played a key role for a Vikings team that went 18-7 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs in Sonny Gann’s final season as coach. … As a shortstop, made four errors in 77 chances and made several spectacular plays. … Batted .405 with 21 runs scored from the leadoff spot and was 12-for-12 on stolen-base attempts. … As a pitcher, went 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA and victories over Grimsley, Page and California final four participant La Mirada. … Held batters to a .165 average. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Committed to Western Carolina.
DH JAKE JENKINS-COWART, sophomore, Southeast Guilford: The 6-foot-4 first baseman batted .365 with two home runs, nine doubles and 32 RBIs for a Falcons team that went 20-8 and reached the championship game of the Farm Bureau Invitational and the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. … Committed to East Carolina.
P CHASE BRITTON, senior, High Point Christian: Ace for the NCISAA Class 3-A state champions, who finished 25-4. … Right-hander went 9-2 with a 0.69 ERA in 62 innings pitched. … Struck out 85 and walked 18 while compiling a 1.11 ERA and a.910 WHIP. … Contributed as an outfielder for the Cougars when he wasn’t pitching.
P COBY INGLE, junior, Rockingham County: A dominating pitcher who was a big reason why the Cougars went 18-7 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Went 8-1 and struck out 105 in 62 1/3 innings. . … Also batted .349 with three home runs and 15 RBIs. … Committed to N.C. State.
P JAKE KNAPP, senior, Page: Tall (6-foot-4), talented right-hander who went 5-0 with two saves and a 1.31 ERA for a Pirates team that went 13-7 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Struck out 87 in 48 innings and held batters to a.189 average. … Metro 4-A Conference’s pitcher of the year. … Played first base when he wasn’t on the mound and did not commit an error. … Two-time all-conference. … Will continue his baseball career at UNC-Wilmington.
P BRANDON WALLACE, junior, Southeast Guilford: Co-ace of the Falcons staff, along with HSXtra.com Player of the Year Ryan Douglas, Wallace went 10-1 with a 0.70 ERA. … Struck out 85 and was named the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference’s pitcher of the year. … Played second base when he wasn’t pitching and drove in 16 runs for a Falcons team that went 20-8 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dudley: Luis Duarte, first baseman, senior; Noah Leah, outfielder/pitcher, senior; Larry McMillian, shortstop/pitcher, senior.
Greensboro Day: Edmund Kayhko, pitcher/utility, senior.
Grimsley: C.J. Neese, shortstop, senior.
High Point Christian: Zach Krpejs, pitcher/infielder, senior
McMichael: Izik Beasley, first baseman/pitcher, senior; Ty Clark, infielder/pitcher, senior; Jake Lathrop, catcher, freshman; Josh Little, pitcher/third baseman, sophomore; Justin O’Neal, infielder/pitcher, senior; Brady Price, second baseman, senior.
Morehead: Steven Dallas, outfielder, senior.
Northeast Guilford: Cody Donnell, shortstop/third baseman, junior.
Northern Guilford: Matthew Cotter, shortstop, senior; Jacob Halford, pitcher, sophomore
Northwest Guilford: Ethan Blanchard, outfielder, senior; Landon Frye, utility, junior.
Page: C.J. Arnold, catcher, senior; Evan Gill, infielder, senior; McKinnon Martinelli, pitcher/infielder, junior; Keyshawn McAdoo, pitcher/outfielder, senior; Brodie Nishan, outfielder, senior; Kobe Phillips, third baseman, senior; Garrett Willett, outfielder, senior.
Ragsdale: Chad Carpenter, pitcher/shortstop, sophomore; Ryan Lipke, second baseman, senior; Win Scott, outfielder/pitcher, sophomore.
Reidsville: Hunter Hanks, third baseman/pitcher, senior; Logan Willard, catcher, senior.
Rockingham County: Brandon Leonard, pitcher/utility, senior; Jonathan Todd, pitcher/catcher, senior.
Southwest Guilford: Jaxon Rauber, outfielder, sophomore; Jacob Shafer, pitcher, junior.
Wesleyan: Caleb Cozart, first baseman, senior; Chet Sikes, catcher, junior.
Western Guilford: Caleb Carden, pitcher/catcher, junior; Trevor Glisson, first baseman, junior.