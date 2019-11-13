The fall letter-of-intent signing period for all sports but football began today. These area athletes signed or are expected to sign during this early period:
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes, basketball, N.C. State; Carson McCorkle, basketball, Virginia.
Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers, basketball, High Point; Gus Hughes, baseball, Charlotte.
McMichael: Peyton Carter, softball, Surry Community College; Madison Lemons, softball, Montreat.
Northern Guilford: Preston Forst, swimming, Stanford; Heath Gonyer, wrestling, Appalachian State; Hayley Magnussen, UNC-Wilmington, soccer; Abby Schoppa, swimming, Georgia Southern.
Northwest Guilford: Sarah Barham, volleyball, Wofford; Megan Harkey, basketball, Xavier; Reagan Kargo, basketball, Limestone; Gavin Mortenson, baseball, Western Carolina; Sarah Riedell, volleyball, Coastal Carolina; Dean Reiber, basketball, Rutgers; Joey Rezek, baseball, East Carolina; Hayden Summers, baseball, North Carolina; Mehgan Young, softball, Barton.
Ragsdale: Derek Martinez, baseball, N.C. A&T; Luke Pritchett, baseball, Barton.
Rockingham County: Victoria Cook, golf, UNCG; Riley Hamilton, golf, East Carolina; Coby Ingle, baseball, N.C. State.
Smith: Nick McMullen, basketball, Murray State.
Southeast Guilford: Sierra Still, Carson-Newman, volleyball; Brandon Wallace, East Tennessee State, baseball; Isaiah Williams-Rhem, Wingate, baseball.
Southwest Guilford: Jordan Brannon, softball, Shaw; Valeria Calderon, volleyball, UNCG; Brandon Cecilio, baseball, Greensboro College; Emily Flynn, soccer, Western Carolina; Emma Harriman, soccer, Tusculum; Haley Hmiel, softball, Queens; Owen Kincaid, baseball, Appalachian State; Tyler Lloyd, baseball, Barton; Jacob Shafer, baseball, UNC-Wilmington; Ashley Zalesky, volleyball, Wake Tech.
Wesleyan: Luke Barrow, baseball, Coastal Carolina; Gavyn Byrd, baseball, N.C. Central; Macy Ferrara, gymnastics, Pittsburgh; Grayson Gardner, soccer, Liberty; Emma Gonzalez, beach volleyball, Coastal Carolina; Kyndal Glover, soccer, Belmont Abbey; Ian Norris, baseball, West Virginia Wesleyan; Colby Roy, baseball, Roanoke; Chet Sikes, baseball, N.C. Central.
