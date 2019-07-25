GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford has chosen Chris Maness to succeed Sonny Gann as the Vikings' head baseball coach.
Maness becomes the eighth head varsity baseball coach in Northwest Guilford's 57-year history. He comes to Northwest with extensive teaching and coaching experience in Guilford County Schools, including 13 years as a teacher and an assistant baseball coach at Ragsdale under his brother, Donnie.
Most recently, Chris Maness has been the head coach at Northwest Guilford Middle School and Jamestown Middle School. After a highly successful playing career at Ragsdale and at Elon as a pitcher, Maness played professionally in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system and in independent professional baseball. He then transitioned to a career in education as an exceptional children (EC) teacher and later as a physical education teacher.
Northwest Guilford went 18-7, won the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs this year. Maness will have plenty of talented with which to work, as the Vikings welcome back three rising seniors who were HSXtra.com All-Area selections: pitcher-shortstop Gavin Mortenson, catcher Joey Rezek and pitcher-infielder Hayden Summers.