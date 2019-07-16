HSExtra-sports.jpg

GREENSBORO — The 15 winners of this year's Bill White Scholarships have been announced.

The scholarships honor former Colt League baseball players who are entering a college or university. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.

The fund was established in 1980 following White's death from cancer. He was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15- and 16-year-olds) in the area in 1965. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and this year's scholarships bring the total to 266 awarded totaling more than $230,000. 

This year's 15 scholarships will be presented at 7 p.m. July 24 between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park).

The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are: 

Cody Barts, Bartlett Yancey (Alamance Community College).

• Scott Bennett, Northern Guilford (High Point).

 Jake Bloss, Early College at Guilford (Lafayette).

 Justin Brady, Middle College at UNCG (Greensboro).

 Justin Geletko, Page (North Carolina).

 Isaiah Hairston, Southwest Guilford (Guilford).

 Will Jones, Reidsville (Rockingham Community College).

 Noah Lea, Dudley (N.C. A&T).

 Charles Lynn, Reidsville (Western Carolina).

 Larry McMillian Jr., Dudley (Guilford).

 C.J. Neese, Grimsley (N.C. State).

 Brodie Nishan, Page (N.C. State).

 Elissa Paula, Weaver Academy (Appalachian State).

 Collin Smith, Eastern Guilford (N.C. State).

 Matthew Stanley, Eastern Alamance (N.C. Central).

