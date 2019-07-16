GREENSBORO — The 15 winners of this year's Bill White Scholarships have been announced.
The scholarships honor former Colt League baseball players who are entering a college or university. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.
The fund was established in 1980 following White's death from cancer. He was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15- and 16-year-olds) in the area in 1965. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and this year's scholarships bring the total to 266 awarded totaling more than $230,000.
This year's 15 scholarships will be presented at 7 p.m. July 24 between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park).
The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are:
• Cody Barts, Bartlett Yancey (Alamance Community College).
• Scott Bennett, Northern Guilford (High Point).
• Jake Bloss, Early College at Guilford (Lafayette).
• Justin Brady, Middle College at UNCG (Greensboro).
• Justin Geletko, Page (North Carolina).
• Isaiah Hairston, Southwest Guilford (Guilford).
• Will Jones, Reidsville (Rockingham Community College).
• Noah Lea, Dudley (N.C. A&T).
• Charles Lynn, Reidsville (Western Carolina).
• Larry McMillian Jr., Dudley (Guilford).
• C.J. Neese, Grimsley (N.C. State).
• Brodie Nishan, Page (N.C. State).
• Elissa Paula, Weaver Academy (Appalachian State).
• Collin Smith, Eastern Guilford (N.C. State).
• Matthew Stanley, Eastern Alamance (N.C. Central).