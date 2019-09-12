SUMMERFIELD — Brent Hinson has been named boys varsity basketball coach and Shaughn Neal has been named varsity baseball coach at Bethany Community School.
“Both men share the same positive attributes to lead our programs,” said Sonny Gann, Bethany's athletics director. “Each is passionate about his sport and has knowledge to pass along to his players, and they are hard working. Additionally and most importantly, they both look to develop relationships with people. Success on the court and field are important, but they know their biggest impact will be in the lives of their players. I look forward to seeing Coach Hinson and Coach Neal get to work and develop their programs.”
Hinson is a 2003 Smith graduate. He played basketball for two years at St. Andrews Presbyterian and has spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Dudley. His other coaching experience includes compiling a 34-10 record during a two-year stint as the Dudley junior varsity coach, two years at Guilford Middle School, where he compiled a 20-9 record after taking over a program with only four wins the previous two years, and more than a decade coaching on the AAU circuit. Hinson has spent the last eight seasons with Team Felton, including as head coach of the 2019 team, and has helped develop multiple Division I college signees.
“John Wooden said a good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life,” Hinson said. "My expectation is to breed young men into winners in both basketball and life.”
Neal is a 2003 graduate of East Mecklenburg who earned a baseball and academic scholarship to Wingate, where he was a starter on the Bulldogs’ baseball team for four years. Neal most recently spent a season as an assistant coach at Greensboro Day. Before GDS, Neal was an assistant coach at Wilmington Laney. He also served as head coach for three years at Carrboro, guiding the Jaguars to their first Mid-State 2-A Conference championship in 2015. Before taking over at Carrboro, Neal was the junior varsity coach at East Chapel Hill for four seasons. He also has worked with On Deck Baseball Skills Development Academy in Charlotte and played a year of professional baseball with the Reno (Nevada) Silver Sox.
“It’s not every day a head coaching position comes open with such a bright future,” Neal said. “I want to thank Coach Gann for allowing me the opportunity to develop the Bethany baseball program and invest in Summerfield and all its surrounding areas. Time to get to work. Go Wolves!”
Bethany Community School is a charter school in its third year as a high school and second year competing on the varsity level. The first senior class will graduate in 2021. Currently in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC), the school plans to transition to the NCHSAA by the 2021-2022 school year.
