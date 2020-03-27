GREENSBORO — D.J. Artis, Devin Sweet and Josh Tobias were supposed to be in spring training right now, preparing for another season of professional baseball. Instead, the three former Southeast Guilford standouts are practicing not only social but professional distancing after the COVID-19 virus pandemic shut down the game they love.
Sweet returned home from Peoria, Ariz., to Greensboro, where he can work out with his younger brother, Ian, who was a senior on this year’s Southeast Guilford team and will play at Barton College in Wilson next season. Tobias, who now lives in Haw River in the offseason, came home from Fort Myers, Fla.
Artis was sharing a house in Chandler, Ariz., with five other Chicago Cubs minor-leaguers: Brennen Davis, Kohl Franklin, Ryan Jensen, Cole Roederer and Cam Sanders. All of them went home except Davis, who is from Chandler, but Artis decided to stay in Arizona with Davis to continue working out there.
For all three it’s hard to walk away from baseball season — even if the hiatus is only temporary — when they were just getting started.
Sweet, a right-handed pitcher heading into his third season in the Seattle Mariners’ organization, reported to camp early on Jan. 6 with a plan to “try to gain a little bit on my velo(city) and work on my pitches and improve my stuff,” he said this week. “That was going really well. I actually got to throw in a big-league game. I got an inning and did really well — got three outs and a strikeout. I was feeling really good and getting excited for the season to start. I was pretty much game-ready at that point.”
But then the spread of the virus accelerated, and once the NBA suspended its season all three players knew professional baseball would not be far behind. Sweet said the Mariners initially told their players that the plan was to run spring training “in the confines of our own facility and just not play games against other teams.” That changed two hours later when they were called back for another meeting and told they had to go home because professional baseball had mandated a shutdown.
“I obviously miss playing,” said Tobias, a third baseman who plays in the Boston Red Sox’s organization. “But it’s also your family because you’re with all of those guys every single day. … I miss the atmosphere in the clubhouse the most.”
While all three former Falcons have had different experiences in professional baseball, they agreed that it’s the social interactions with teammates they miss the most.
“Those are your brothers,” said Artis, a third-year pro who plays the outfield. “You get drafted with them, you grow up with those guys. This is life stuff.”
Sweet said he misses “competing against other guys and just the camaraderie. The clubhouse is the best part of minor-league baseball to me, just building the relationships with the guys, all pulling for each other, working out together, traveling all over for six months in close proximity.”
But for now travel is restricted and professional baseball players have to find ways to work out apart from their teammates. For Tobias, who was limited to 68 games last season because of injury, that means hitting the weights at home.
“Luckily, I have a lot of weights in my garage that I’ve accumulated over the years,” he said. “I can do most of my workouts fairly easily in my driveway or my garage. I’ve got some baseball stuff here, some tents I can hit into, and I can throw with my dad. I do some mirror work and try to keep myself in a baseball frame of mind. I have a routine I go through every day so that I maintain what I was doing in spring training.”
Artis has access to a batting cage where he can hit in Arizona, but he doesn’t have a gym that he can use. So he runs and does core exercises, push-ups, pull-ups, “the basic stuff,” and even mixes in a little yoga.
In addition to working out with him, Sweet is trying to keep his brother Ian’s spirits up because it looks as though his high school career might be over.
“It’s been tough for him,” Devin said. “He has the scholarship, so he’s not done with baseball. … I’m just trying to keep him motivated.”
Artis’ younger brother Jaden also was a senior baseball player for Southeast when the Falcons’ season was suspended. But it’s about more than just losing baseball for high school seniors.
“I’ve talked to him a lot about it,” D.J. said. “He’s just sad because he missed out on his senior year, prom, baseball, spring break, everything. He’s probably going to miss graduation. Those are huge moments in your life.”
The lives of D.J. Artis, Devin Sweet and Josh Tobias are all on hold right now. They went to camp as most players do, with great expectations.
“I feel like I’m going to be at Myrtle Beach this year,” Artis said, “but I feel like if I have a really have a good spring training and raise some eyebrows I could start in Double-A.”
Sweet’s goal was “to make it to Double-A before the end of the year. I’m hoping that if we have a shortened season that doesn’t restrict me at all.”
“I want to build off last year,” Tobias said. “I had a fairly good season, although it came to a halt when I got hurt in July. … Everybody wants to make it to the big leagues, that’s the end goal. I wanted to come out of the gates hot because I missed so much of the season and show them that I’m still here and I’ve worked hard.”
They’re all just waiting to hear that familiar spring shout of: “Play ball!”
“I just want to get things going,” Artis said. “You’ve been working hard and training this whole offseason getting ready for this moment and you were so close and it stops. It’s just crazy.”
