Julius Reese Jr., who played an integral role with the Glenn boys basketball team this past season, will soon join a new program.
The 6-foot-4 rising junior wing announced via Twitter post on Tuesday his intention to leave the Bobcats and transfer to NCISAA heavyweight Greensboro Day, led by Coach Freddy Johnson. The Bengals have amassed a record 11 state titles — their last of what were three straight championships occurred during the 2018-19 season.
Reese, who has received interest from Division I and II programs, will reclassify to the class of 2023 as well. He joins the a Bengals program losing standouts like Cason Pierce, a 6-foot-7 guard, N.C. State signee Cam Hayes and Virginia signee Carson McCorkle.
"First off I would like to thank the staff and coaches at Glenn for trying to make this the best experience possible," Reese's post read. "These past two years have done nothing but taught me valuable lessons. I have talked this over with my parents, mentors, and other coaches."
Reese, who was the only sophomore named to the Journal's All-Northwest boys basketball team released in April, averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds as Glenn finished at 16-12 with a second-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. He played a key role helping Glenn, led by Coach Johnathan Gainey, win the Central Piedmont 4-A tournament in February as well. He pitched in 16 points, as the Bobcats defeated conference champion Reynolds in overtime.
Reese was selected all-conference for the second straight year, following a freshman season averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.