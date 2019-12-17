GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 57, McMichael 42
McMichael 16 10 11 5 — 42
N. Guilford 15 11 22 9 — 57
McMichael (3-2): Hollie Hawkins 16, Cassie Tanton 11, Sadie Nester, Danni Nester 4, Destiny Cardwell 3, Chandler Joyce 2, Faith Roberson 2.
Northern Guilford (6-1): Taylor Hanes 14, Milan Gordon 8, Janelle Henderson 8, Christina DeLisa 5, Jadyn Newsome 4, Brooklyn Magnussen 3, Mikayla Penn 2, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.
Bishop McGuinness 60, Starmount 18
Starmount 4 7 7 0 — 18
B. McGuin. 12 23 7 18—60
Starmount (1-6): Gywn 5, Freed 5, White 5, Seagraves 3.
B. McGuinness (9-0): Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 14, Emily Elder 8, Katie Deal 6, Alaila Kreuter 5, Charley Chappell 4, Francesca Moya 2, Lily Role 2.
Western Guilford 60, Page 22
W. Guilford 8 20 17 15 — 60
Page 2 4 6 10 — 22
Western Guilford: Jemoni Carter 20, LA Oliver 17, Ella Butler 5, Oge Okeke 4, Kailee Wright 4, AJ Ferrell 4, Destini Perry 2, Emma Terry 2, Elise Beaver 2. Page: Lineberry 7, Becker 6, Hamoud 5, Agamata 2, Hitchins 2.
Wheatmore 44, East Davidson 28
Wheatmore 12 13 12 7 - 44
East Davidson 5 2 13 8 - 28
Wheatmore: Neva Hippert 16, Ashley Linville 9, Taylor Comer 8, Kara Comer 7, Danae Henderson 2, Kylie Biggs 2. East Davidson: Salem Hill 13, Skylar Grubb 10, Josie Baxley 3, Lindsay Cook 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 93, Australian Travel Team 25
Aus. Travel 7 7 2 9 — 25
NW Guilford 31 32 20 10— 93
AUS: Caruthers 10, Gledhill 9, Swifte 4, Walker 2.
NW Guilford (7-0): Jake Kawalec 13, Connor Ballou 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Chris Hampton 9, Drew Watkins 8, Josh Humphrey 8, Jackson Hartzell 7, Dean Reiber 7, Robbie Boulton 6, Shaq Marsh 6, Khari Carson 6, Xavier Simmons 2.
Smith 108, Triangle Math & Science 20
Smith 42 43 5 18 - 108
TMSA 0 8 8 4- 20
Smith: Silas Mason 34, Juwelz Hargrove 15, Nick McMullen 13, Khalid Hinds 9, Kobe George 9, Nyikos Fritts 8, Isaiah Moore 7, Armond Setzer 5, Maurice Hines 4, Jordan Williams 4. TMSA: Samoura 8, Monger 7, Syed 5.
Dudley 60, High Point Central 47
Dudley 16 16 19 9 - 60
High Point Central 7 10 12 18 - 47
Dudley: Jeremiah Dickerson 16, Darien Wynn 14, Ayden Gamble 13, Coleman Wood 4, Frank Stockton 3, TJ McMaster 2, Zeph McCall 2, Dejour Miller 2, Manny Elliot 2, Jahre Braswell 2. High Point Central: Javion Green 12, Tre Hill 12, Tyler Robinson 8, Keith McDuffie 4, Jalen Martin 4, Emmanuel Horton 2, Tommy Sims 2, Sameet Qureshi 1.
Eastern Guilford 81, Asheboro 45
Eastern Guilford 21 23 29 8 - 81
Asheboro 10 15 7 13 - 45
E. Guilford: KD Dawkins 20, Kamel Smith 18, OJ Johnson 15, Jayron Rankin 7. Asheboro: McIntosh 13, Jones 12.
Starmount 55, Bishop McGuinness 51
B. McGuinness 13 11 13 14 - 51
Starmount 11 15 14 15 - 55
B. McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany 20, Noah Allred 11, Nathan Fuller 10, Jake Ledbetter 6, Jaden Pluciniczac 3, Thomas Markun 1. Starmount: Eric Wiles 16, Tre Dezern 11, Anthony Armstrong 9, Dak Stoks 8, Jake Swain 6, Vinny King 3, Blake Johnson 2.
Ragsdale 51, East Forsyth 45
East Forsyth 10 18 9 8 -45
Ragsdale 8 10 17 16 - 51
East Forsyth (0-2): Will Rhodes 16, Lyles 9, Williams 7, Leggett 5, Timmons 3, Thorns 2, Reeves 2, Jackson 1. Ragsdale (4-4): Jordan Jones 16, Andrew Siler 11, Jaylen Williams 10, Saigo 3, Parker 3, Manley 2, Freeman 2, Parker 2, Atwater 2.
