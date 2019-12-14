hsxtra logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 64, West Forsyth 53

Northwest Guilford 17 13 19 15 — 4

West Forsyth 12 16 13 12 — 53

Northwest Guilford (6-0): Christian Hampton 19, Dean Reiber 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Ballou 9, Humphrey 5, Boulton 4, Carson 2, Watkins 2, Marsh 2.

West Forsyth (0-7): P. Nelson 17, CJ Smith 13, Mickens 9, Morris 7, Beckner 4, Hill 3.

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Western Guilford 546, 2. Parkland 273, 3. Smith 237, 4. Dudley 32

50 freestyle: Pennington, Isabel (P) 26.33; 100 freestyle: Glazener, Abby (P) 1:11.61; 200 freestyle: Stevens, Abigail (WG) 2:20.01; 500 freestyle: Stevens, Abigail (WG) 6:21.92; 100 backstroke: Pennington, Isabel (P) 1:03.58; 100 breaststroke: Farmery, Claire (P) 1:30.27; 100 butterfly: Stevens, Emily (WG) 1:22.96; 200 individual medley: Farmery, Claire (P) 2:46.46; 200 freestyle relay: Parkland (Kinnamon, Glazener, Ebhodaghe, Pennington), 2:01.26; 400 freestyle relay: Parkland (Kinnamon, Ebhodaghe, Glazener, Pennington), 4:33.37; 200 medley relay: Western Guilford (Gilliland, Houlden, Stevens, Darden), 2:22.70.

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Parkland 379, 2. Western Guilford 280, 3. Smith 277, 4. Dudley 0

50 freestyle: Kashubara, Zach (WG) 24.85; 100 freestyle: Ballesteros, Daniel (WG) 55.99; 200 freestyle: Vye, Ben (P) 2:01.38; 500 freestyle: Vye, Ben (P) 5:48.76; 100 backstroke: Scott, Alex (P) 1:15.01; 100 breaststroke: Vye, Nick (P) 1:05.95; 200 individual medley: Vye, Nick (P) 2:12.04; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford (Lawhorne, Ferguson, Ballesteros, Kashubara), 1:47.55; 400 freestyle relay: Parkland (Evans, Scott, Vye, Vye), 4:10.15; 200 medley relay: Parkland (Vye, , Vye, Scott, Evans), 2:01.42.

