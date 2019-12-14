SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 64, West Forsyth 53
Northwest Guilford 17 13 19 15 — 4
West Forsyth 12 16 13 12 — 53
Northwest Guilford (6-0): Christian Hampton 19, Dean Reiber 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Ballou 9, Humphrey 5, Boulton 4, Carson 2, Watkins 2, Marsh 2.
West Forsyth (0-7): P. Nelson 17, CJ Smith 13, Mickens 9, Morris 7, Beckner 4, Hill 3.
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Western Guilford 546, 2. Parkland 273, 3. Smith 237, 4. Dudley 32
50 freestyle: Pennington, Isabel (P) 26.33; 100 freestyle: Glazener, Abby (P) 1:11.61; 200 freestyle: Stevens, Abigail (WG) 2:20.01; 500 freestyle: Stevens, Abigail (WG) 6:21.92; 100 backstroke: Pennington, Isabel (P) 1:03.58; 100 breaststroke: Farmery, Claire (P) 1:30.27; 100 butterfly: Stevens, Emily (WG) 1:22.96; 200 individual medley: Farmery, Claire (P) 2:46.46; 200 freestyle relay: Parkland (Kinnamon, Glazener, Ebhodaghe, Pennington), 2:01.26; 400 freestyle relay: Parkland (Kinnamon, Ebhodaghe, Glazener, Pennington), 4:33.37; 200 medley relay: Western Guilford (Gilliland, Houlden, Stevens, Darden), 2:22.70.
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Parkland 379, 2. Western Guilford 280, 3. Smith 277, 4. Dudley 0
50 freestyle: Kashubara, Zach (WG) 24.85; 100 freestyle: Ballesteros, Daniel (WG) 55.99; 200 freestyle: Vye, Ben (P) 2:01.38; 500 freestyle: Vye, Ben (P) 5:48.76; 100 backstroke: Scott, Alex (P) 1:15.01; 100 breaststroke: Vye, Nick (P) 1:05.95; 200 individual medley: Vye, Nick (P) 2:12.04; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford (Lawhorne, Ferguson, Ballesteros, Kashubara), 1:47.55; 400 freestyle relay: Parkland (Evans, Scott, Vye, Vye), 4:10.15; 200 medley relay: Parkland (Vye, , Vye, Scott, Evans), 2:01.42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.