FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

Bishop McGuinness 9, Bethany Community 0

Bethany 000 000 0 — 0 McGuinness 210 240 X — 9

WP: Foresman LP: Powell

Southern Alamance 11, Eastern Guilford 1 (5)

S. Alamance 142 13 — 11 9 1 E. Guilford 000 01 — 1 3 5

Southern Alamance: Ray 3-for-4, 3 RBI, Harris 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R.

Eastern Guilford: Fleming 1-for-2, RBI.

WP: Kime LP: Chaney

Wesleyan Christian Academy 3, Covenant 2

WP: Alejandro Rodriguez

Westchester Country Day 6, Faith Christian 1

Westchester 121 010 1 -- 6 6 2

Faith Christian 000 010 0 -- 1 7 1

WP: Tommy Mattox

GIRLS LACROSSE

Providence Day 18, Greensboro Day 3

Goals: Providence Day] Tracy Zheng (6); Cass Doffermyre (6); Gretchen Nauck (2); Ella McIver (1); Madeline Alt 1); Olivia France (1); Emmi Pinch 1. [Greensboro Day] Lucy Noone (3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Grimsley 4, Bishop McGuinness 1

Goals: [Grimsley] Sydney Smith (2); Casey Cox, Ellie Morgan. [Bishop McGuinness] Emily Silva. Assists: [Grimsley] , Ellie Morgan, Sydney Smith , Bella Romine. Shots: Grimsley 10, Bishop McGuinness 4.

Records: Grimsley 2-0-1; Bishop McGuinness 1-2-0.

