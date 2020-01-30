Why the Panthers won
High Point closed the game on a 15-3 run and defeated Campbell 62-57 Thursday night at Gore Arena. John-Michael Wright scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the final period for the Panthers (6-16, 3-6), who shot 56 percent in the last period.
Stars
High Point: John Michael-Wright 30 points (8-11 3FG), 6 rebounds; Caden Sanchez 10 points; Bryant Randleman 8 points.
Campbell: Jordan Whitfield 12 points; Corey Gensler 10 points; Austin McCullough 8 points.
Records
High Point: 6-16
Campbell: 11-10
Up next
High Point: vs Hampton, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Campbell: at USC Upstate, 4:30 p.m., Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.