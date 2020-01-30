high point logo panthers 102115 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Why the Panthers won

High Point closed the game on a 15-3 run and defeated Campbell 62-57 Thursday night at Gore Arena. John-Michael Wright scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the final period for the Panthers (6-16, 3-6), who shot 56 percent in the last period.

Stars

High Point: John Michael-Wright 30 points (8-11 3FG), 6 rebounds; Caden Sanchez 10 points; Bryant Randleman 8 points. 

Campbell: Jordan Whitfield 12 points; Corey Gensler 10 points; Austin McCullough 8 points.

 

Records

High Point: 6-16

Campbell: 11-10

Up next

High Point: vs Hampton, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Campbell: at USC Upstate, 4:30 p.m., Saturday

