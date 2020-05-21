Mike Fulp woke up this morning and couldn’t believe what he saw. The 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall looked more like a lake than a dirt track.
Because of the configuration of the small track, Fulp, the owner and operator, has held races the last two weekends with spectators watching from their cars outside the track. He hosted races Saturday night and plans to have fans in the grandstands this weekend.
“If we can’t race Saturday then maybe we can go Sunday or maybe Monday,” Fulp said by phone this afternoon.
Fulp has charged admission, even with spectators in their own cars, thanks to track's configuration.
The speedway bills itself as the "Daytona of Dirt," but there wasn’t much dirt to be found today. More than 3½ of rain was recorded at Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport, about 22 miles away, from Monday night to this afternoon.
“This happened last year as well with the flooding, but I’m not going out of business because I want to keep this going,” said Fulp, who has owned the track for 10 years.
Fans entering the track this weekend will need to observe social distancing, Fulp said.
“We will keep people apart and have them in groups within their own family,” Fulp said. "We just hope we can race, so I'll have to see what this rain does over the next couple of days."
Fulp said he’s put about a million dollars into the track since he bought it, and he’ll likely have to spend $20,000 to clean up the flooded areas.
“It’s been tough but I’m not going to stop now,” he said. “We will get back up and running either on Sunday or Monday.”
