High Point native Heather Richardson Bergsma, right, with teammates, from right, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens after they won the bronze medal in the team pursuit final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

 John Locher/AP

Heather Richardson Bergsma went from High Point to high places in speedskating.

And now she will turn her full attention to motherhood.

The High Point Central graduate has announced her retirement from a sport in which she became the most decorated world championship medalist in U.S. history, set world records at two distances and earned an Olympic bronze medal in 2018. 

“I took two years to see how I felt,” Bergsma told TeamUSA.org. “I just decided I really enjoy being a stay-at-home mom and spending all my time with Brent.”

Brent would be the 16-month-old son of Heather and Jorrit Bergsma, a champion distance skater from the Netherlands. 

"I will always have a love for Speedskating," Heather Bergsma wrote in a tweet today. "Thankful for all the support over the years. Being considered an individual sport, you don’t succeed alone. Will cherish the memories and friendships forever."

