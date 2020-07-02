Harold Varner III was bouncing around a lot during Monday’s American Junior Golf Association pro-am at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course in Clemmons.
He was in his element, talking up the game – at a socially safe distance – to the many golfers in the field who would compete later in the week in the Harold Varner III Foundation Junior All-Star Tournament.
Varner, a veteran PGA Tour player, still looks young at 29 and has a playful side that brings smiles to all of those around him.
“You see all the work that was put into this, and now it’s here so it’s pretty awesome,” Varner said about the 54-hole tournament that ends today. “I can see how excited the kids are to be playing and I know when I was that age I loved any tournament that I was playing in.”
Varner, is one of four Black players on the PGA Tour, said getting children of all races interested in the game isn’t easy. Varner started working at a country club in Gastonia at a young age, and with the help of his father, fell in love with the game, playing at East Carolina before reaching the Tour.
“That’s how I got to where I am at is people saw my passion for the game and that’s what you hope rubs off on these kids,” Varner said. “I’m just super thankful to be able to do this and I didn’t do it by myself and I had help but this is really cool. And it’s something I believe in.”
When he was growing up, however, he admits his family didn’t have the means to travel and foot the bill for the AJGA tournaments throughout the country. He’s made it a point to give the teenage golfers who might not get a chance to play in an AJGA tournament a shot at playing.
Mark Brazil, the Wyndham Championship tournament director, helped Varner get this tournament off the ground. Brazil said as many as 10 teenagers of different backgrounds played this week.
“You just want them to get a chance to play against the best, and they’ll find out in a hurry if they are good enough,” Varner said. “And if they really want to do it they can see first-hand what it takes.”
Varner said playing in an elite field is a big deal for first-timers.
“You can be playing against lesser competition so you don’t really know what it takes, but in these AJGA events the best of the best are in the fields so they can see it,” Varner said.
Varner said it’s a good lesson to learn at a young age.
“And that’s true in life,” Varner said. “If you want to do anything great in life you find out how to do that by going to talk or learn from somebody who is the best. And that’s not just in golf but in anything else you want to be good at.”
One of those who helped make the tournament happen was Ben Sutton, a Wake Forest graduate who is the chairman of Teall Investments. Sutton, who lives in Winston-Salem, marvels at the way Varner carries himself in any setting.
“Harold is as genuine and authentic as any professional athlete I’ve ever known,” Sutton said. “One of our bonds is we share a modest background and folks believed in us along the way of our life journey. ...
“He is uber-focused on giving back, paving the way for others less fortunate through the great game of golf. He makes it impossible to say ‘no’ when he calls and asks for a little help.”
The closest Varner got to the AJGA was trying the qualifier for the Wyndham Invitational about 15 years ago, but he didn’t make the field.
“I’ve actually played junior tournaments here at Tanglewood,” Varner said. “I know it has my name on it and I’m proud of that, but it’s really about the kids and giving them an opportunity to play at a great course.”
Part of the proceeds from Varner’s tournament will go toward the ACE program within the AJGA that gives scholarships to golfers to enter tournaments. Varner’s foundation also will benefit.
Varner, who has one win on the European Tour, has been in contention to win on the PGA Tour but still hasn't gotten that first victory. He says he’s looking forward to the Wyndham Championship Aug. 13-16 at Sedgefield Country Club, where he has played for four consecutive years, making three straight cuts and earning a tie for 10th in 2017.
“I’m starting to play better there,” Varner said. “I don’t know what I was doing the first few years there but I do like that course. I’m just growing up, and I’m not a kid anymore on the tour and I have to be more of a man and it's part of my maturity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.