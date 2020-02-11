GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 16th class.
According to the hall’s website (gcshof.org), nominees must have “significant Guilford County connections” that will be reviewed by a committee of eight board members about 10 days after nominations close March 15. “Athletes, coaches, officials, sportswriters, broadcasters or any person who has made or is making a major contribution to the development of sports and is of the HIGHEST moral character shall be eligible.”
Nominees can be living or deceased, and anyone nominated will be eligible for election for 10 years. Each induction class is limited to 10 members.
“We try to have a mixture of sports,” said Woody Gibson, chairman of the hall’s board of directors. “We try to have diversity in race and gender.”
The nomination form can be found on the hall’s website and must be accompanied by documentation of the nominee’s accomplishments and letters of reference. Nominations should be mailed to: Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403.
Nominees are put before the full 28-member board for a vote at a meeting in mid-April. Those who are elected are then contacted to make sure they can attend the induction banquet Sept. 21 as required by the hall's bylaws. The hall then holds a news conference in late-May to introduce this year’s class of inductees.
Following a reception at Ovations Lounge, the induction banquet is held on the floor of the Greensboro Coliseum. Attendance has been as high as 630 and averages about 525, Gibson said.
The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2005.
