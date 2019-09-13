GREENSBORO — Joe Inman has a pair of tee times reserved at Starmount Forest Country Club for the morning after his induction into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame.
Two foursomes of friends and former high school teammates all set to ride Club Car time machines into the past.
Inman grew up on the Starmount golf course, but he hasn’t played there since the early 1970s.
“I played there every day as a kid,” Inman, 71, says. “But the last time I played Starmount, there was nothing to the right of No. 2, nothing to the right of No. 3, nothing to the right of No. 4. That area beyond 13-14-15-16, that was maybe 30 or 40 acres with nothing built on it. Now I’m told there are houses everywhere.
“The routing looks the same as it was. I can still tell you what every hole is like. But they’ve redone the greens, and I hear they’re fast and really good. … I can’t wait to see it again.”
Inman returns to the city where his lifelong love affair with golf began, here to be honored as part of a 10-member induction class of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame. The banquet ceremony Monday in the main arena of the Greensboro Coliseum begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Inman joins his younger brother John in the Hall of Fame.
The oldest of six children, as a teenager Joe Inman led Grimsley to three consecutive state championships. Then as a walk-on at Wake Forest he was an NCAA All-American three times, turning pro in 1972.
Inman played the Greater Greensboro Open 14 times from 1972 to 1988, making 11 cuts. He won once on the PGA Tour at the 1976 Kemper Open and three times on the Champions Tour.
He was the golf coach at Georgia State from 2008 until his retirement in June, taking four teams to the NCAA regionals and winning two Sun Belt coach of the year honors.
“It’s so interesting getting older,” Inman says. “We all know the end of the book. You know what I mean? But the joy of being in a position now where you can over-tip, where you can help young people, where you can be somebody who can mentor other people. That’s just a pure joy.”
Since retiring, Inman has traveled to Europe twice, once to Normandy and last week to England for the Walker Cup, an event he helped the U.S. win in 1969. He flew home to Atlanta on Tuesday, and by Wednesday night he was in Arizona with Georgia State as its coach emeritus.
“It’s time to do those things,” Inman says. “I worked all my life, and it’s time to do those things. … The boys on my golf team love to read my Wikipedia page. One of the lines in there, and I quote, ‘toiling in relative obscurity.’ So now with them it’s, ‘Hey, Coach Obscure’ or just ‘Hey, Obscure.’”
Inman still loves the game, and he can still play it well. He played in a U.S. Senior Open qualifier in May.
“I shot my age. Well, I’m 71, so I’m too old to qualify,” Inman deadpans. “I needed to be 68. And when I was 68, I shot 68 and qualified. But 71 ain’t gonna get it. So I’ve reached a point where I need to shoot under my age now. And I think about it. How did I do that? Because it’s really hard. It’s hard to make those putts sliding downhill. Golf does not get easier.”
Maybe not. But the memories grow fonder and deeper.
“I won the (Masters’) Par-3 in Augusta once. I finished ninth at Augusta once,” Inman says. “I think about it, and I remember that I was there. I can remember being there. But I still can’t believe that was me. What did I feel like? What was I thinking? What did I look like? I can look back at the pictures, and it’s interesting. Because the memories are warm and fuzzy. It feels wonderful to be a has-been and not a never-was.”
Inman pauses a moment, remembering the times that earned him a spot in a hall of fame in the city where he grew up, remembering the people he met along the way.
“It just feels so warm. I smile. I talk to guys,” Inman says. “When I go through my phone and I’m looking for something, I’ll see names in my contacts list — Ed Dougherty, Tom Jenkins, Tom Kite, D.A. Weibring — and I’ll call ’em. Out of the blue: ‘Are you dead yet? No? Well, you’re old.’ And we’ll talk, just to check in and catch up.”
