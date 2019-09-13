HALL OF FAME

What: Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony

When: Monday, reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum main arena

Tickets: Tables for 10 ($850), call 336-335-1591; individual sales ended Aug. 30.

CLASS OF 2019

Katie Smith Davis: Exceptional volleyball player at Northwest Guilford and later Greensboro College. Played Junior Olympics volleyball for four years and was all-tournament on a team that won the gold medal in Hawaii.

Mark Dixon: Football and basketball star at Ragsdale High was an offensive lineman in 1989 East-West All-Star game in 1989, and went on to All-ACC, All-America and Jacobs Blocking Trophy honors at Virginia. Played 62 games (60 starts) for NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Glenn Ford (legends): Star running back at Grimsley in 1970s twice named City Offensive Player of the Year. As senior led Whirlies to first state playoff berth in 10 years, earning 1977 all-state and Parade All-America honors. An NAIA All-American an Lenoir-Rhyne went on to play two seasons in USFL

Joe Inman: Golfer led Grimsley to three state championships and played on three ACC champion teams at Wake Forest. Won several amateur titles, including the 1965 Carolinas Junior and 1970 North Carolina Amateur. PGA Tour player 1974-86, and Champions Tour rookie of the year in 1998. Two-time Sun Belt coach of year led Georgia State four NCAA Regionals.

Robert Linville: Golfer who excelled as player, coach and instructor. Star player at Northwest Guilford was four-time call-conference player at Guilford Colelge. Coached Greensboro College from 1995-2007, winning 2000 NCAA D-III championship. Founded his own golf school in 1989 and started the Peggy Kirk Bell girls tour in 2007. Two-time Golf Performance PGA Teacher of the Year.

Michael Porter: A two-sport all-state athlete in football and baseball at Smith High and the first African-American player from Guilford County to play in East-West All-Star Football Game. Some of his school records still stand. Smith's field house is named for him, and his football jersey number is retired. Played two sports at Lenoir-Rhyne, then served in Marine Corps before a 30-year career as a high school teacher and coach.

David Robinson (legends): Known as "Junior," starred in football, basketball and track at Andrews High, where he played in 1985 Shrine Bowl. Three-year starter at defensive back for East Carolina was second-team All-America in 1989 and fifth-round pick of New England Patriots. Died in car accident in 1995.

Billy Sorrell: Football and baseball star at Andrews High was two-time all-state baseball player with two-year pitching ERA of 0.70 and 1973 batting average of .450. A three-time all-conference pick at High Point College, where he posted 39-11 career pitching record.

Mickie Tuttle: Trail-blazer for girls high school sports, starred in basketball and track at Allen Jay High then lettered in three sports at High Point College. Coached six sports at Western Guilford, amassing more than 650 wins, 16 conference titles and 12 coach of the year honors. Led the Hornets’ 1977 girls track and field team to Western’s first state championship in any sport. The court at Western's gymnasium is named in her honor.

Ronnie Coveleskie Woodward: All-state soccer player at High Point Central and two-time region player of the year. First woman awarded a soccer scholarship to Duke. Goalkeeper set records that still rank among the program’s top 10 in four categories. Coached 11 seasons at Vanderbilt, earning SEC coach of year honors in 2005.