Even if there are no spectators in the stands at the U.S. Open, Greensboro’s John Isner says it will still be high-level tennis but with a twist.
“I think it’s a great thing that the USTA is trying to salvage something for this season and if August is the target than it’s something we will look at,” Isner said by telephone from his home in Dallas where he lives with his wife and two young children.
Isner, 35, and fellow players have heard about the proposal of bringing the ATP tournament stop near Cincinnati to New York in mid-August to piggyback the U.S. Open. The proposal was reveled in a report from https://www.journalnow.com/sports/proposal-to-bring-regular-season-tennis-tournament-to-new-york-in-front-of-u-s/article_d8b08c9b-a069-52fb-903d-0e875efe27a2.html from the New York Times earlier this week.
Isner, who is ranked No. 25th on the all-time money list with nearly $20 million earned, has been finding time to practice during the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also been staying close to his family home, and not doing much as he tries to stay safe.
“If they can work it out up there in New York then I think some of the season can be salvaged,” said Isner, who has 15 career titles and is ranked No. 21 in the latest ATP rankings. “If we can give fans some tennis to enjoy on television, then that would be great for our sport.”
The downside of the proposal is the possibility that the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 level tournament, would not be played. Isner, a fan favorite of the Triad’s only major tennis tournament, won the first two events in 2011 and ’12. The 10th edition of the tournament is still on the ATP schedule for Aug. 23-29.
Isner says he feels bad if the tournament does get pushed out.
According to Jeff Ryan, the executive tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, if the Winston-Salem Open is played it would likely be without spectators, which isn’t that viable for a 250 level tournament.
“With a tournament like that there in Winston and it being a 250 level the ticket revenue is crucial to their success,” Isner said. “And it’s a great tournament setting with how the center court is set up there at Wake Forest, but unfortunately you would lose that if there are no fans.”
If the Western & Southern Open, which is a men’s and women’s tournament, and the U.S. Open is held in New York City for two tournaments to be held at the Billie King National Tennis Center. The Western & Southern Open would begin Aug. 17 with the U.S. Open ending on Sept. 13.
The idea would be to keep the players and USTA staff in one place, something that the other major sports are hoping to do.
Isner said that playing the tournaments with no spectators would be a weird feeling because they are so used to having a certain atmosphere.
“The biggest adjustment would be with us playing out there with no fans and I know other sports like the NBA and NHL are going to give it try with empty sta-diums and arenas," Isner said. "The way I see it is if we are going to get to play a Grand Slam event without fans that’s better than not playing it all.”
With the U.S. Open getting plenty of television coverage Isner speculated that it could also boost sponsorship during a unique time when everybody is starving for live sports.
“I think it could get some companies to maybe want to get their logo out there on TV in a U.S. Open,” Isner said.
