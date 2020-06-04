GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Swarm's season is officially over.
The NBA cancelled the rest of the G League's 2019-20 season Thursday afternoon, a move that wipes out the Swarm's last five home games — 21 percent of its home schedule — at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The G League's season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season was originally scheduled to end March 28.
“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us," G League president Shareer Abdur-Rahim said, "we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league."
The Swarm was in the midst of its fourth season as a developmental league affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. Greensboro was 9-34 and in last place in the G League's Eastern Conference, but the team has been successful at the box office.
The Swarm averaged paid attendance of 1,507 in the roughly 2,000-seat Fieldhouse for its five weekend games in February. Of the seven remaining games on its schedule, five were at home.
"It's disappointing, certainly, that we're not going to play those games in front of our home fans," Swarm president Steve Swetoha said. "... We purposely back-load our schedule (with home games) because of the interest in basketball in this area at that time of the year. So, yeah, it's a significant impact on our organization.
"However, we're in unprecedented times. And we support the league's decision. It's really all about the health and safety of our fans, of our players, of our entire staff. That has been, is now, and will continue to be the priority. It's unfortunate, but we've got to roll with the punches and go forward."
The NBA has announced a 22-team plan to finish its season, but that will likely be done with games played without fans.
Such a model in the G League made no sense.
"We're looking at the bigger picture," Swetoha said. "This is the right decision, and we support it 100 percent. So we're going to start working on the '20-21 season, when we're celebrating our fifth anniversary in Greensboro. We've got a lot of work to do between now and then, and we're excited about the future"
The Swarm has reached out to its season-ticket holders, partial-plan buyers and group-ticket buyers to discuss options for next season. People who bought single-game tickets to remaining games through Ticketmaster will receive refunds subject to Ticketmaster’s event cancellation policies. Those who purchased single-game tickets at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office can receive refunds at the box office.
