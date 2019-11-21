web swarm 111319

Greensboro's Robert Franks is introduced before the Swarm's first home game against Westchester.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

What

Windy City Bulls (4-1) at Greensboro Swarm (1-4), NBA G League basketball game.

When

7 p.m. Friday

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Beginning at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office

Notable

Fans are encouraged to bring canned-food donations that will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. ... The first 2,000 fans will receive commemorative Blue Ridge Companies/Greensboro Swarm T-shirts. ... The game is billed as Opening Night, and it's the first home night game for the Swarm. The team opened its home season by beating Westchester (Knicks) on Nov. 13 in a game attended by Guilford County Schools fourth-graders. ... The Swarm's Robert Franks is tied for sixth in the league with 25.0 points per game (T7 with 4.2 3FG made per game), and Kobi Simmons' 5.0 assists per game is tied for fifth. ... The Swarm roster includes former North Carolina star Joel Berry and Mocksville native Caleb Martin.

Next at home

Maine (Celtics), 7 p.m. Nov. 27

Information

gsoswarm.com

