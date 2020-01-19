Swarm

hat

Iowa Wolves (Timberwolves) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game

When

5 p.m. Monday

Where

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office. Ages 18 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Notable

Iowa is 12-15 and is eight games behind Memphis in the Midwest Division of the Western Conference. Greensboro is 4-21 and is 10 games behind College Park in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference. ... Former Duke player Trevon Duval averages 6.7 points in 14 minutes per game for the Wolves. Iowa's Keita Bates-Diop is No. 12 in G League scoring with 22.5 points per game. ... Mocksville native Caleb Martin leads Greensboro with 20.2 points per game. ... The Swarm is teaming with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service today at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. 

Up next

The Swarm will play at Raptors 905 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+) and at Delaware (Twitch.TV) on Friday. The Swarm will host Lakeland at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Information

gsoswarm.com

Tags

