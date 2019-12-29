Swarm (copy)

What

Canton Charge (Cavs) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game

When

7 p.m. Monday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets

Starting at $15; available at Ticketmaster.com and Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Notable

Canton is 12-6 and is in second place in the Central Division behind Wisconsin (15-4). ... Charge G J.P. Macura, who played for the Swarm last season, averages 13.9 points per game. Former Duke player Marques Bolden averages 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in about 16 minutes per game. 

Up next

The Swarm will play at the Windy City Bulls at 6 p.m. Wednesday to open a three-game trip. The Swarm's next home game will be against Erie (Pelicans) at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Information

gsoswarm.com

