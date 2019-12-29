What
Canton Charge (Cavs) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game
When
7 p.m. Monday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets
Starting at $15; available at Ticketmaster.com and Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Notable
Canton is 12-6 and is in second place in the Central Division behind Wisconsin (15-4). ... Charge G J.P. Macura, who played for the Swarm last season, averages 13.9 points per game. Former Duke player Marques Bolden averages 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in about 16 minutes per game.
Up next
The Swarm will play at the Windy City Bulls at 6 p.m. Wednesday to open a three-game trip. The Swarm's next home game will be against Erie (Pelicans) at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
Information
