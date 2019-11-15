Swarm

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League loss to Grand Rapids:

Site

DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro entered the fourth quarter with a 83-78 point lead but gave up 51 in the final period, allowing a home win for Grand Rapids. Forward Louis King scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Drive.

Stars

Greensboro: Robert Franks 27 points, 7-12 3FG, 5 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists. 

Grand Rapids: Louis King 30 points, 11 rebounds; Adam Woodbury 11 points, 12 rebounds; Jordan Bone 24 points, 9 assists.

Notable

The Swarm had three players who scored at least 20 points and five players in double-digits scoring. Greensboro outrebounded the Drive 36-24. 

Records

Greensboro: 1-3. 

Grand Rapids: 2-2.

Up next

Greensboro: At Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Saturday.

