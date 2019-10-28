GREENSBORO – Preseason for the Greensboro Swarm started today, and with it comes excitement, optimism, nerves and a lot of unknowns.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Joe Wolf, who is back for his second season as Swarm head coach. “We have an outstanding staff and some exciting new players.”
Among the new players is former Tar Heel Joel Berry, and on the new coaching staff is Wolf’s former teammate Jeff Lebo.
“Jeff and I played two years together at Carolina, and he is a great coaching mind,” Wolf said. “It was a no-brainer to get him on the staff.”
The Swarm acquired the rights to Berry from the Los Angeles Lakers in September for the 40th pick in the 2019 G-League draft. Berry played 21 games for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 11 points before a leg injury ended his season.
The Swarm, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, went 24-26 under Wolf last season and flirted with a playoff berth. The former UNC big man believes he is far better prepared for the 2019-20 season.
“My development, hopefully, will never end,” Wolf said. “I am more settled now on what I do day-to-day. Last year, I wanted to create a culture in the team, and we did that. This year, we will spend more time implementing it. A big part of it is teaching winning habits on an off the court.
“We play the exact same system as the Hornets play under Coach (James) Borrego. We play an exciting, fast-paced brand of basketball. We’ll get up and down the court and put a lot of defensive pressure on teams.”
Only three players from last year’s team are back for the 2019-20 season – John Dawson, Joe Chealey and Tyler Nelson. Wolf said their familiarity with him and the system should be helpful.
“They understand me, all my quirks,” he said. “They saw them last year. Some of the other guys might look at me like I have eight heads. John and Joe and Tyler will just say, ‘That’s just Coach.’”
The Swarm’s two-way players – players who can move freely between the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro – are Kobi Simmons, a 6-5, 180-pounder out of Arizona, and Robert Franks, a 6-8, 230-pound forward from Washington State.
While Wolf has yet to spend much time with any of the new players, he likes what he has seen.
“(Simmons) is exactly what Coach Borrego wants – someone who can take the ball 94 feet and cause problems by getting in the paint. His on-ball defense, his pressure on the ball, is amazing
“Franks has an unbelievable stroke. He can really shoot it. There are some different areas of improvement that hopefully he can work on and have a great career.”
The Swarm unveiled their 16-man roster at the Hayes-Taylor YMCA, where they announced a long-term partnership with the Y.
Training camp begins Tuesday, just 11 days before the Swarm’s season opener Nov. 9 in Erie, Pa. The home opener is Nov. 13 at the Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The coaching staff will trim the roster by three players before the season begins.
