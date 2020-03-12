Swarm

The NBA G League, which includes the Greensboro Swarm, has suspended its season, following the lead of the NBA in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, was scheduled to play at Canton on Saturday night. The Swarm had a handful of home games remaining at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, including:

  • March 18: Lakeland.
  • March 21: Canton.
  • March 25: Memphis.
  • March 27: Wisconsin.
  • March 28: Fort Wayne. 

