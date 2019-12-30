GREENSBORO — Forty-eight minutes.
That’s the length of an NBA G League basketball game, and Greensboro Swarm coach Joe Wolf is trying to get his team to play all of them.
He got half of it tonight.
Mental lapses, defensive breakdowns and various other errors in the first half contributed to a 116-101 loss to the second-place Canton Charge (13-6), the Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate. The Swarm (4-15), the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are in the Eastern Conference basement with a seven-game losing streak.
“We haven’t been in games around halftime, and we haven’t been able to get back in,” said Wolf, explaining his team’s disappointing start to the 2019-20 season. “We have to learn how to be better at playing the full 48 minutes. We have to be able to put 48 minutes together.
“But that’s all part of their development. We are in the middle of it. They are striving to get better. Hopefully, in February and March, we will see some of the habits we are trying to instill in them.”
Playing in front of Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak and chief operating officer James Jordan, the Swarm dug a familiar hole. After the first 24 minutes, Greensboro trailed Canton by 23 points, 67-44.
The Swarm outscored the Charge 57-49 through the last 24 minutes. But as has become all too familiar, the first-half deficit was too much to overcome.
Averaging 113 points per game, 10th-best in the 28-team G-League, the Swarm doesn't struggle to score. Allowing points is another issue, though. Teams average 120 against them, and Greensboro has allowed 120 or more 10 times this season.
But wins and losses are secondary to development in the G-League. Wolf’s primary job is to develop players who can help the Charlotte Hornets. He sees positives and negatives through 19 games.
“The positives are that guys are getting reps,” he said. “They are getting experience, and they are showing that they are competitive. The negatives are that we just haven’t won.”
Through it all, the players have kept with the program.
“They have been great,” Wolf said. “They want to get on the court every day, and they want to get shots up and compete against each other.
“It’s a credit to them. They want to understand why they are not producing over 48 minutes. They work on it, and hopefully at some point it will come together.”
