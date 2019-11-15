A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League loss to Grand Rapids:
Site
DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro entered the fourth quarter with a 83-78 point lead but gave up 51 in the final period, allowing a home win for Grand Rapids. Forward Louis King scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Drive.
Stars
Greensboro: Robert Franks 27 points, 7-12 3FG, 5 assists; Jalen McDaniels 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
Grand Rapids: Louis King 30 points, 11 rebounds; Adam Woodbury 11 points, 12 rebounds; Jordan Bone 24 points, 9 assists.
Notable
The Swarm had three players who scored at least 20 points and five players in double-digits scoring. Greensboro outrebounded the Drive 36-24.
Records
Greensboro: 1-3.
Grand Rapids: 2-2.
Up next
Greensboro: At Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Saturday.
