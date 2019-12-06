Magic 112
Swarm 111
Why the Swarm lost: Cody Martin fired a three with two seconds left in the game that missed off the rim. The rebound was corralled by Thomas Welch, but he couldn't connect on the go-ahead putback with defenders surrounding him. Greensboro was outscored 31-21 in the final quarter.
Stars: Lakeland: BJ Johnson 22 points, 5 rebounds; Josh Magette 18 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds; Vic Law 20 points, 4 rebounds.
Greensboro: Cody Martin 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Kobi Simmons 17 points, 5 rebounds; Thomas Welch 14 points, 10 rebounds; Caleb Martin 13 points, 8 rebounds.
Records: Lakeland: 7-4.
Greensboro: 3-8.
Up next: Lakeland: vs. Greensboro, Saturday (12/7) 7 p.m.
Greensboro: at Lakeland, Saturday (12/7) 7 p.m.
