Swarm (copy)

What

Maine Red Claws (Celtics) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball game

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Beginning at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office

Notable

The Red Claws (5-1) suffered their first loss, to undefeated Memphis, on Monday night. ... The Red Claws' Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 native of Senegal and former Central Florida player, pulled down 18 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive glass, and scored 16 points against Memphis. Fall is averaging 15.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in six games. ... Robert Franks leads the Swarm with 24.7 points per game, 10th in the G League, and Kobi Simmons' 7.8 assists per game rank ninth.

Up next

At Capital City Go-Go (Wizards), 7 p.m. Friday

Next at home

College Park Skyhawks (Hawks), 7 p.m. Dec. 13

Information

gsoswarm.com

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments