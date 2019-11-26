What
Maine Red Claws (Celtics) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball game
When
7 p.m. Wednesday
Where
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
Beginning at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office
Notable
The Red Claws (5-1) suffered their first loss, to undefeated Memphis, on Monday night. ... The Red Claws' Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 native of Senegal and former Central Florida player, pulled down 18 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive glass, and scored 16 points against Memphis. Fall is averaging 15.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in six games. ... Robert Franks leads the Swarm with 24.7 points per game, 10th in the G League, and Kobi Simmons' 7.8 assists per game rank ninth.
Up next
At Capital City Go-Go (Wizards), 7 p.m. Friday
Next at home
College Park Skyhawks (Hawks), 7 p.m. Dec. 13
Information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.