Swarm

What

Lakeland (Magic) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Where

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office

How to watch

NBAGLeague.com

Notable

The Swarm (6-21) has won two straight after a 13-game losing streak. ... Caleb Martin averages 20.2 points per game to lead Greensboro. ... B.J. Johnson, who played at La Salle, leads the Magic with 23.6 points per game, and Andrew Rowsey, who played two seasons each at UNC-Asheville and Marquette, averages 20.1. 

Up next

Erie (Pelicans), 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)

Information

gsoswarm.com

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments