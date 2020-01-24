What
Lakeland (Magic) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office
How to watch
Notable
The Swarm (6-21) has won two straight after a 13-game losing streak. ... Caleb Martin averages 20.2 points per game to lead Greensboro. ... B.J. Johnson, who played at La Salle, leads the Magic with 23.6 points per game, and Andrew Rowsey, who played two seasons each at UNC-Asheville and Marquette, averages 20.1.
Up next
Erie (Pelicans), 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)
Information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.