What
Capital City Go-Go (Wizards) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball games.
When
7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where
The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Tickets
Starting at $12; available at ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.
Notable
Dwayne Bacon's 51 points for the Swarm against Fort Wayne (Pacers) on Wednesday night in a 124-117 win set a franchise record. Bacon's numbers: 16-of-29 shooting (5-11 on threes), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes. Bacon held the previous mark of 46 against Wisconsin (Bucks) in 2017. ... The Swarm is 8-27. Capital City, which has won four straight, is 18-17, just 1½ games behind Lakeland (Magic) in the Southeast Division.
Information
