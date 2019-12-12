Swarm logo

What

Greensboro Swarm NBA G League basketball games

When

7 p.m. Friday vs. College Park Skyhawks (Hawks)

7 p.m. Saturday vs. Westchester Knicks

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

$17 Friday night, $12 Saturday night; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office

Notable

The Swarm is 4-8 and trail Southeast Division leader Lakeland (8-5) by 3 1/2 games. The Skyhawks, also in the Southeast, are 7-6, and the Knicks, of the Atlantic Division, are 4-8. ... Robert Franks leads the Swarm with 19.0 points per game and also averages 5.0 rebounds. ... Tyrone Wallace (20.5 points), a California alumnus, leads the Skyhawks in scoring. ... Ignas Brazdeikis' 17.5 points per game leads Westchester. The Lithuania native played at Michigan.

Also in December

The Swarm will host Delaware (76ers) at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and Canton (Cavs) at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

Information

gsoswarm.com

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

