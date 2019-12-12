What
Greensboro Swarm NBA G League basketball games
When
7 p.m. Friday vs. College Park Skyhawks (Hawks)
7 p.m. Saturday vs. Westchester Knicks
Where
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
$17 Friday night, $12 Saturday night; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office
Notable
The Swarm is 4-8 and trail Southeast Division leader Lakeland (8-5) by 3 1/2 games. The Skyhawks, also in the Southeast, are 7-6, and the Knicks, of the Atlantic Division, are 4-8. ... Robert Franks leads the Swarm with 19.0 points per game and also averages 5.0 rebounds. ... Tyrone Wallace (20.5 points), a California alumnus, leads the Skyhawks in scoring. ... Ignas Brazdeikis' 17.5 points per game leads Westchester. The Lithuania native played at Michigan.
Also in December
The Swarm will host Delaware (76ers) at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and Canton (Cavs) at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.
Information
