GREENSBORO — Scott Harvey caught a red-eye flight home from Los Angeles and didn’t sleep at all on Saturday night.
“I never have been able to sleep on the plane,” he says, “but it gave me a lot of time to think about things while I wasn’t sleeping.”
There was much to think about. Harvey, the splendid amateur golfer from Greensboro, had just wrapped up his fourth consecutive victory in the George C. Thomas Invitational at Los Angeles Country Club, winning the three-day tournament by two shots.
The Thomas Invitational is widely considered a “major” in the world of amateur golf for players 25 and older, along with the Coleman Invitational at Seminole in Florida, the Crump Cup at Pine Valley in New Jersey and the USGA’s traveling U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
“To win at a place like that against a field like that, it’s an honor to do it once,” Harvey says. “To do it four times in a row? I never saw that coming.”
Harvey, a nine-time Carolinas Golf Association player of the year, turned 41 in May and has cut way back on his tournament schedule to spend more time at home near Oak Ridge with his wife and two young sons.
But less has been more. Harvey has entered just three tournaments so far this year — the Coleman, the USGA Four-Ball and the Thomas — and he has won all three.
“I was thinking about it on the flight home,” he says, “and I’m playing better when I’m not playing as much. It’s crazy. But I thought back to the (U.S.) Mid-Am that I won (in 2014), and I wasn’t playing much then, either. I would go out and bang balls for an hour in the afternoon, and not actually play. Maybe there’s something to that. I’ve been practicing, but I haven’t been playing. I guess it makes me feel revived and refreshed, and when I get on a course I’m focused and excited to play.”
Harvey was 5-over par through his first six holes in L.A., but then “played the best golf of my year for next 30 holes” going 10-under in that stretch. It gave him a commanding lead on a difficult course, allowing him to play a conservative final round.
“The place really fits my eye, and it’s a thinker’s golf course,” Harvey says. “It’s a big, long, hard golf course that they set up really difficult with tough pins. And because of that, you have to think your way around it. You can’t just go fire at every pin. It plays different every time, and you have to think about not only the shot you’re hitting, but the next shot, too, so you put yourself in the right positions. That favors me and the way I play golf.”
With three wins in three starts this year, Harvey has climbed to No. 9 in the AmateurGolf.com Mid-Amateur World Rankings, fifth-best among American players.
Even so, Harvey says he won’t be tempted to expand his schedule and try to make a second Walker Cup team. He plans to play just three more tournaments: the Porter Cup in Niagara Falls later this month, the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst in August, and the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Colorado Golf Club in September.
“Golly,” he deadpans, “I might just stop now and be 100 percent for the year. … That’s just not the way golf is. You don’t win like that. You just don’t. You have to be very fortunate to win any golf tournament. You have to play well, have some luck, get a few breaks. This has been a crazy few months.”