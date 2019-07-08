Team Scores - Championship Division
1. Lake Jeanette Lightning 1,857. 50
2. Friendly Frogs 1,810. 50
3. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 1,809
4. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 1,732
5. Green Valley Park 1,700
6. Greensboro Country Club Blue Dolphins 1,375. 50
8. Henson Forest 1,286. 50
9. Oak Ridge Swim Club 972. 50
10. Ridgewood Riptides 959
11. Starmount Forest Country Club 947
13. Southeast Tigersharks 787
14. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 776. 50
16. Adams Farm Swim Team 525. 50
18. Cardinal Swim Team 492. 50
21. Sedgefield Country Club 24
Team Scores - Open Championship Division
1. Friendly Frogs 581. 50
2. Lake Jeanette Lightning 552. 50
4. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 268
5. Greensboro Country Club Blue Dolphins 265
6. Starmount Forest Country Club 205
7. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 168
12. Oak Ridge Swim Club 50
13. Southeast Tigersharks 46
15. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 25
16. Adams Farm Swim Team 22
17. Sedgefield Country Club 7
Individual results Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
(Championship Final) 1. Mary Elizabeth Willis, SW, 21.85; 2. Camille Millard, FR, 22.12; 3. Maye Kenerly, LJST, 22.38.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Bo Nunn, LSC, 19.19; 2. Tripp Hinkle, HL, 21.83; 3. Levi Golinski, AFST, 22.00.
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Sadie Vest, GV, 39.36; 2. Brooke Jorgenson, HF, 39.62; 3. Morgs Bales, LJST, 40.06.
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Nicholas Brooks, BUR, 36.38; 2. Grant Duggins, GCC, 37.29; 3. Hunter Lowe, SW, 39.31.
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Naomi Wehe, FR, 35.40; 2. Lexi Coker, GCC, 36.33; 3. Mirabella Grubb, GV, 36.41.
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Griffin Jones, SW, 29.02; 2. Walker Lin, HL, 31.93; 3. Peyton Splawski, EL-G, 33.97.
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Rori Rountree, RWD, 31.37; 2. Maeren McGonigal, HL, 31.80; 3. Sydney Roberts, GV, 33.33.
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. David Masneri, BUR, 28.38; 2. Mark Brown, YM, 28.93; 3. Brady Dole, EL-G, 29.91.
Girls 15-19 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. McKenzie Campbell, LJST, 30.01; 2. Eliza Gesse, GCC, 31.88; 3. Abigail Schoppa, BUR, 31.89.
Boys 15-19 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:
1. Reid Mikuta, SW, 26.30; 2. Craig Herndon, FR, 27.05; 3. Sawyer Moseley, HPELK, 27.78.
Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Eden Wehe, FR, 36.41; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 36.94; 3. Evelyn Braden, SFCC, 38.24.
Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Bo Nunn, LSC, 33.55; 2. Oliver Leubuscher, HL, 35.61; 3. Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 35.83.
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 1:05.25; 2. Anna Katherine Gill, GCC, 1:07.32; 3. Lauron Smith, ORCA, 1:07.55; 3. Lillian Wright, RWD, J1:07.67.
Boys 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 1:00.13; 2. Reade Guthrie, GV, 1:00.93; 3. Isaiah Wehe, FR, 1:06.06.
Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 57.21; 2. Madison Jones, LJST, 58.97; 3. Bianca Nannucci, FR, 59.13.
Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Bailey Covington, FR, 51.83; 2. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 52.61; 3. Albert Smelzer, SW, 53.91.
Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 55.51; 2. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 56.58; 3. Aurora Cranford, HL, 57.42.
Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Dax Harris, HL, 47.54; 2. Jason Brooks, BUR, 50.88; 3. Brooks Gray, GV, 51.38.
Girls 15-19 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Hannah Copeland, LJST, 53.64; 1. Tate Abbott, HPELK, 53.64; 3. Alexandra White, SFCC, 54.18.
Boys 15-19 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:
1. Preston Forst, HPELK, 44.37; 2. Tanner Hering, SW, 46.69; 3. Robert Tars, AFST, 47.38.
Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Joslyn Fontanella 8, Camille Millard 8, Eden Wehe 8, Ella Abernathy 7), 1:23.88; 2. Gcc Blue Dolphins 'A' (Ella Woods 8, Mary Kennedy Suire 8, Margot Ramsey 7, Annie Donovan 8), 1:25.65; 3. Starmount Forest Country Club 'A' (Evelyn Braden 8, Susannah Crockart 8, Lilly James Kesler 8, Penelope King 8), 1:25.98.
Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Oliver Leubuscher 8, Tripp Hinkle 8, Luke Todd 7, Wes Crutchfield 8), 1:20.16; 2. Henson Forest 'A' (Asher Tobin 8, Max Borden 8, Jack Strasser 8, Dale Gaines 8), 1:23.74; 3. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Keith Main 8, Briggs Simmons 7, Fletcher Gatling 8, Blake Magrini 8), 1:29.37.
Girls 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Molly Ruth Redding 10, Eloise Jones 10, Riley Ramseur 9, Lily Binder 9), 2:28.08; 2. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Emily Lewis 10, Morgs Bales 10, Catelyn Henderson 10, Ainsley Krumroy 10), 2:28.95; 3. Henson Forest 'A' (Brooke Jorgenson 10, Valerie Sakalouskaya 9, Player Morris 10, Helena Goddard 10), 2:29.87.
Boys 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Gcc Blue Dolphins 'A' (Mason Duggins 10, Grant Duggins 9, Fitz Worth 10, Scott Ramsey 10), 2:22.13; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Baxter Lackey 10, Hunter Lowe 10, Charlie Vannoy 10, Bo Cooke 10), 2:22.81; 3. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Colt Osborne 10, Reid Herring 9, Henry Mathews 10, Owen Justice 10), 2:33.81.
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Gabbie Schell 12, Naomi Wehe 12, Bianca Nannucci 11, Ashley Crowell 11), 2:06.59; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Elle Lackey 12, Hayden Lowe 12, Reece Ramseur 12, Anna Barnett 12), 2:11.83; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Ayden Walsh 12, Mirabella Grubb 11, Anna Sasser 12, Sara Whitener 12), 2:13.16.
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Albert Smelzer 11, Griffin Jones 12, Keegan Fullagar 11, Samuel Binder 11), 2:02.86; 2. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Finn Mahony 12, Harris Abernathy 11, Bailey Covington 12, Sawyer Lester 12), 2:05.63; 3. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Casey Shaw 12, Ryan Masneri 11, Richard Wang 12, Indy Lord 11), 2:06.10.
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Caroline Cox 14, Maeren McGonigal 13, Aurora Cranford 14, Tori Evans 14), 1:55.52; 2. Lawndale Lizards 'A' (Gracie Hunt 13, Hadley Osborne 13, Malia Nunn 13, Ellie Hunt 13), 1:59.27; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Sydney Roberts 14, McCain Davidson 13, Caroline Goodman 14, Greyson Rainwater 14), 2:02.97.
Boys 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Spencer Mann 13, John Copeland 13, Noah Rock 14, Dax Harris 14), 1:47.33; 2. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Jason Brooks 14, David Masneri 13, Brady Rolland 14, Quintin Clark 13), 1:50.56; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Brooks Gray 14, Drew McCormack 13, Riley Parsons 13, Jacob Huitsing 14), 1:52.02.
Girls 15-19 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Mary Grace Copeland 18, McKenzie Campbell 17, Morgan Jones 16, Hannah Copeland 18), 1:49.89; 2. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Maura Schoppa 15, Abigail Schoppa 16, Sunny Xiao 16, Lauren Gregory 16), 1:53.87; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Lillie Smith 15, Anna Harshaw 17, Ginny Roman 17, Paige Sigmon 17), 1:57.17.
Boys 15-19 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:
1. High Point Elks 'A' (Thomas Hamlet 18, Sawyer Moseley 17, Will Watson 17, Preston Forst 17), 1:34.24; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Tanner Hering 17, Reid Mikuta 17, Flinn Hering 16, Baxter Smelzer 16), 1:36.11; 3. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Eric Cantrell 16, Fletcher Tate 15, Craig Herndon 18, Brendan Kornatz 18), 1:39.22.
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Swimmers are reflected in a warm up pool before their heat race at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Swimmers compete in a freestyle heat at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Luke Todd takes a breath of air as he competes in the 50 yard freestyle at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Brandt Conklin competes in the 50 yard breaststroke at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Sarah Seiz yells encouragement to her son Lilo as he swims in the 50 yard freestyle at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She wrote the heat numbers on her arm so she would keep up with when her children were competing.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Swimmers dive into the pool at the start of a race at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Riley Honeycutt looks to the stands and gives her fans a wave before her 100 yard freestyle at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Orli Cooper, right, and Riley Brundage shake hands after their 50 yard breaststroke heat at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Shelby Dell looks to the starter as she stands on the block ready to get her 100 yard freestyle heat started at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Michael Molony let's fans in the stands know he is ready to compete in the 25 yard breaststroke at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Children walk hand in hand as they are lead to the starting bocks at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Swimmers compete in a freestyle heat at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Hayley Anthony competes in the 25 yard breaststroke in theCommunity Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Southeast Swim Team coaches Kiersten Cook, Katye Fields and Matt Wittstein cheer on one of their swimmers at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Carson Geer and Ryan Tackas are congratulated by their coach, Trevor Calhoun after the finished their 25 yard breaststroke heat in the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet
Swimmers dive into the pool at the start of a freestyle heat at the Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Lucy Geer smiles as she does a backstroke at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A swimmer gets ready to jump in at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Naomi Wommack does a backstroke at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Cetner in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Two girls chat after their race at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Naomi Wommack waits for the whistle to blow at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Ava Greenough does a backstroke at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Swimmers jump in the pool at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Jordan Winslow swims in the freestyle race at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A swimmer waves to the crowd at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Gray Lomax gets ready for a heat to start at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Nathaniel Pace gasps for air during his backstroke at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A swimmer puts on her goggles at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Gray Lomax does a backstroke at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A race starts at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship
A group of swimmers wait in line for their heat at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship
A group of boys look at a tablet together at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A swimmer gets ready to dive at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
Emily Brooks swims in the freestyle race at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A swimmer is pulled out of the water at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet
A group of swimmers wait in line for their heat at the Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record