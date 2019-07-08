Greensboro Community Swim Association's City Championship Meet (copy)

Carson Geer and Ryan Tackas are congratulated by their coach, Trevor Calhoun, after the 25-yard breaststroke heat.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Team Scores - Championship Division

1. Lake Jeanette Lightning 1,857. 50

2. Friendly Frogs 1,810. 50

3. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 1,809

4. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 1,732

5. Green Valley Park 1,700

6. Greensboro Country Club Blue Dolphins 1,375. 50

7. Bur-Mil Marlins 1,367

8. Henson Forest 1,286. 50

9. Oak Ridge Swim Club 972. 50

10. Ridgewood Riptides 959

11. Starmount Forest Country Club 947

12. High Point Elks 788

13. Southeast Tigersharks 787

14. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 776. 50

15. Elks Lodge Gso 710

16. Adams Farm Swim Team 525. 50

17. Lawndale Lizards 524

18. Cardinal Swim Team 492. 50

19. YMCA Bears 208

20. Pinetop Piranhas 202

21. Sedgefield Country Club 24

Team Scores - Open Championship Division

1. Friendly Frogs 581. 50

2. Lake Jeanette Lightning 552. 50

3. Green Valley Park 445

4. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 268

5. Greensboro Country Club Blue Dolphins 265

6. Starmount Forest Country Club 205

7. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 168

8. Ridgewood Riptides 98

9. Henson Forest 91

10. Elks Lodge Gso 85

11. Bur-Mil Marlins 63

12. Oak Ridge Swim Club 50

13. Southeast Tigersharks 46

14. High Point Elks 33

15. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 25

16. Adams Farm Swim Team 22

17. Sedgefield Country Club 7

18. YMCA Bears 5

19. Pinetop Piranhas 2

Individual results

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

(Championship Final) 1. Mary Elizabeth Willis, SW, 21.85; 2. Camille Millard, FR, 22.12; 3. Maye Kenerly, LJST, 22.38.

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Bo Nunn, LSC, 19.19; 2. Tripp Hinkle, HL, 21.83; 3. Levi Golinski, AFST, 22.00.

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Sadie Vest, GV, 39.36; 2. Brooke Jorgenson, HF, 39.62; 3. Morgs Bales, LJST, 40.06.

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Nicholas Brooks, BUR, 36.38; 2. Grant Duggins, GCC, 37.29; 3. Hunter Lowe, SW, 39.31.

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Naomi Wehe, FR, 35.40; 2. Lexi Coker, GCC, 36.33; 3. Mirabella Grubb, GV, 36.41.

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Griffin Jones, SW, 29.02; 2. Walker Lin, HL, 31.93; 3. Peyton Splawski, EL-G, 33.97.

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Rori Rountree, RWD, 31.37; 2. Maeren McGonigal, HL, 31.80; 3. Sydney Roberts, GV, 33.33.

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. David Masneri, BUR, 28.38; 2. Mark Brown, YM, 28.93; 3. Brady Dole, EL-G, 29.91.

Girls 15-19 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. McKenzie Campbell, LJST, 30.01; 2. Eliza Gesse, GCC, 31.88; 3. Abigail Schoppa, BUR, 31.89.

Boys 15-19 50 Yard Breaststroke Championship:

1. Reid Mikuta, SW, 26.30; 2. Craig Herndon, FR, 27.05; 3. Sawyer Moseley, HPELK, 27.78.

Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Eden Wehe, FR, 36.41; 2. Annie Donovan, GCC, 36.94; 3. Evelyn Braden, SFCC, 38.24.

Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Bo Nunn, LSC, 33.55; 2. Oliver Leubuscher, HL, 35.61; 3. Tyler Fortson, GSRC, 35.83.

Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Addison Spencer, HPELK, 1:05.25; 2. Anna Katherine Gill, GCC, 1:07.32; 3. Lauron Smith, ORCA, 1:07.55; 3. Lillian Wright, RWD, J1:07.67.

Boys 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Mason Duggins, GCC, 1:00.13; 2. Reade Guthrie, GV, 1:00.93; 3. Isaiah Wehe, FR, 1:06.06.

Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Reece Ramseur, SW, 57.21; 2. Madison Jones, LJST, 58.97; 3. Bianca Nannucci, FR, 59.13.

Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Bailey Covington, FR, 51.83; 2. Christopher Schilling, RWD, 52.61; 3. Albert Smelzer, SW, 53.91.

Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Ellie Hunt, LSC, 55.51; 2. Gracie Hunt, LSC, 56.58; 3. Aurora Cranford, HL, 57.42.

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Dax Harris, HL, 47.54; 2. Jason Brooks, BUR, 50.88; 3. Brooks Gray, GV, 51.38.

Girls 15-19 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Hannah Copeland, LJST, 53.64; 1. Tate Abbott, HPELK, 53.64; 3. Alexandra White, SFCC, 54.18.

Boys 15-19 100 Yard Freestyle Championship:

1. Preston Forst, HPELK, 44.37; 2. Tanner Hering, SW, 46.69; 3. Robert Tars, AFST, 47.38.

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Joslyn Fontanella 8, Camille Millard 8, Eden Wehe 8, Ella Abernathy 7), 1:23.88; 2. Gcc Blue Dolphins 'A' (Ella Woods 8, Mary Kennedy Suire 8, Margot Ramsey 7, Annie Donovan 8), 1:25.65; 3. Starmount Forest Country Club 'A' (Evelyn Braden 8, Susannah Crockart 8, Lilly James Kesler 8, Penelope King 8), 1:25.98.

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Oliver Leubuscher 8, Tripp Hinkle 8, Luke Todd 7, Wes Crutchfield 8), 1:20.16; 2. Henson Forest 'A' (Asher Tobin 8, Max Borden 8, Jack Strasser 8, Dale Gaines 8), 1:23.74; 3. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Keith Main 8, Briggs Simmons 7, Fletcher Gatling 8, Blake Magrini 8), 1:29.37.

Girls 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Molly Ruth Redding 10, Eloise Jones 10, Riley Ramseur 9, Lily Binder 9), 2:28.08; 2. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Emily Lewis 10, Morgs Bales 10, Catelyn Henderson 10, Ainsley Krumroy 10), 2:28.95; 3. Henson Forest 'A' (Brooke Jorgenson 10, Valerie Sakalouskaya 9, Player Morris 10, Helena Goddard 10), 2:29.87.

Boys 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Gcc Blue Dolphins 'A' (Mason Duggins 10, Grant Duggins 9, Fitz Worth 10, Scott Ramsey 10), 2:22.13; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Baxter Lackey 10, Hunter Lowe 10, Charlie Vannoy 10, Bo Cooke 10), 2:22.81; 3. Grandover Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Colt Osborne 10, Reid Herring 9, Henry Mathews 10, Owen Justice 10), 2:33.81.

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Gabbie Schell 12, Naomi Wehe 12, Bianca Nannucci 11, Ashley Crowell 11), 2:06.59; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Elle Lackey 12, Hayden Lowe 12, Reece Ramseur 12, Anna Barnett 12), 2:11.83; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Ayden Walsh 12, Mirabella Grubb 11, Anna Sasser 12, Sara Whitener 12), 2:13.16.

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Albert Smelzer 11, Griffin Jones 12, Keegan Fullagar 11, Samuel Binder 11), 2:02.86; 2. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Finn Mahony 12, Harris Abernathy 11, Bailey Covington 12, Sawyer Lester 12), 2:05.63; 3. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Casey Shaw 12, Ryan Masneri 11, Richard Wang 12, Indy Lord 11), 2:06.10.

Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Caroline Cox 14, Maeren McGonigal 13, Aurora Cranford 14, Tori Evans 14), 1:55.52; 2. Lawndale Lizards 'A' (Gracie Hunt 13, Hadley Osborne 13, Malia Nunn 13, Ellie Hunt 13), 1:59.27; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Sydney Roberts 14, McCain Davidson 13, Caroline Goodman 14, Greyson Rainwater 14), 2:02.97.

Boys 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. Hamilton Lakes Hornets 'A' (Spencer Mann 13, John Copeland 13, Noah Rock 14, Dax Harris 14), 1:47.33; 2. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Jason Brooks 14, David Masneri 13, Brady Rolland 14, Quintin Clark 13), 1:50.56; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Brooks Gray 14, Drew McCormack 13, Riley Parsons 13, Jacob Huitsing 14), 1:52.02.

Girls 15-19 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship: 

1. Lake Jeanette Lightning 'A' (Mary Grace Copeland 18, McKenzie Campbell 17, Morgan Jones 16, Hannah Copeland 18), 1:49.89; 2. Bur-Mil Marlins 'A' (Maura Schoppa 15, Abigail Schoppa 16, Sunny Xiao 16, Lauren Gregory 16), 1:53.87; 3. Green Valley Park 'A' (Lillie Smith 15, Anna Harshaw 17, Ginny Roman 17, Paige Sigmon 17), 1:57.17.

Boys 15-19 200 Yard Medley Relay Championship:

1. High Point Elks 'A' (Thomas Hamlet 18, Sawyer Moseley 17, Will Watson 17, Preston Forst 17), 1:34.24; 2. Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club 'A' (Tanner Hering 17, Reid Mikuta 17, Flinn Hering 16, Baxter Smelzer 16), 1:36.11; 3. Friendly Frogs 'A' (Eric Cantrell 16, Fletcher Tate 15, Craig Herndon 18, Brendan Kornatz 18), 1:39.22.

