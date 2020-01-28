GREENSBORO – Tyler Card has been named head football coach at Greensboro College.
"He embraces the philosophy and priorities that guide the Division III mission and student-athlete experience," Dr. Robin Daniel, interim director of athletics, said in a statement.
Card had been at Sul Ross State University for five years and was offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Card also has coached at Pace, Weber State and Southern Virginia.
