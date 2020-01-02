GREENSBORO — YMCA of the USA has selected the Greensboro Aquatic Center to host its National Short Course Swimming Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and its National Long Course Swimming Championship in 2020 and 2021.
Y-USA selected Greensboro based on community support during the site visit and previous years hosting; the quality and capacity of its event site; support by the Greater Greensboro YMCA leadership; and community history of providing quality sporting event experiences to participants, according to a news release.
“We are excited and confident that Greensboro will continue to make our national championship meets extraordinary for our youth athletes and their coaches,” Lindsay Mondick, senior manager of aquatics for Y-USA, said in a news release issued Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating the very best in YMCA swimming in this state-of-the-art venue. Our athletes and their families make significant sacrifices to help them reach their full potential. We owe it to all of them to make this an experience both in and out of the pool that will be remembered for a lifetime. We believe we have found such a place in Greensboro.”
The YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship is the nation’s top youth swimming competition with more than 1,500 swimmers from more than 200 Ys nationwide competing at the event each year with the support of an additional 2,000 parents, coaches and volunteers. The GAC has hosted the YMCA Short Course National Swimming Championship annually since 2012. The GAC hosted the YMCA National Long Course Championship for the first time in 2017, making the Greensboro Aquatic Center the first venue to host both championships in the same year.
“YMCA championships are among the largest and most prestigious events we have ever hosted at the GAC,” Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman said in a statement. “To be awarded five future championships is a testament to our hosting abilities and gives us an incredible opportunity to continue to build on the strong relationship we have with YMCA of the USA.”
The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates the five championships will generate more than $20.2 million in economic impact.
"We look forward to continuing to welcome YMCA swimmers and their families from around the country to Greensboro,” Greensboro Area Convention & Visitor Bureau president Henri Fourrier said in a statement.
The 2020-2023 YMCA Championships will be hosted by Greensboro Aquatic Center in cooperation with the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Sports Foundation, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, YMCA of Greensboro and the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.