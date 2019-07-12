Greensboro Grasshoppers logo horizontal

Power 9

Hoppers 7

Where: First National Bank Field, Greensboro

How the Grasshoppers lost: The West Virginia Power rode a big four-run eighth inning to take a 9-5 lead. Jack Herman hit a home run to left center for the Hoppers, but the comeback attempt fell short.

Key performances: West Virginia—Julio Rodriguez 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Mike Salvatore 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Greensboro—Luke Mangieri 2-for-5, HR, RBI; Jack Herman 2-for-4, 3 R, HR, RBI.

Up next: Greensboro hosts the Power again Saturday night (7/13) at 7:00 p.m. The game will be a part of the Princess in the Park Night stadium event.

