Tourists 7

Grasshoppers 2

First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Why the Hoppers lost: Greensboro took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning with runs from Fabricio Macias and Ji-Hwan Bae. However, the Asheville Tourists slowly crawled back into the game, securing single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Kyle Datres connected on a homer in the top of the eighth, putting all momentum back in Asheville's hands.

Key performances: Asheville—Kyle Datres 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Will Golsan 2-4, 2 R, RBI. Greensboro—Alex Manasa 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 7 K; Ji-Hwan Bae 2-3, R.

Up next: Greensboro will host Asheville again Friday night (8/9) at 7 p.m. as a part of the FANomenal Friday Fireworks stadium event.

