GREENSBORO — They’re playing well. They come home having won 11 of their last 15 games.
And yet, the Greensboro Grasshoppers actually lost ground in South Atlantic League standings. The Delmarva Shorebirds have won 12 of 15, running their record to 40-11, and lead the Hoppers by six games in the Northern Division.
Even so, Greensboro holds the second-best record in the 14-team league.
“The team is in a great spot right now,” Hoppers manager Miguel Pérez says. “There’s something special going on in that clubhouse, and it shows on the field.”
Five things to watch in the homestand beginning Thursday night:
1. Home runs
The Hoppers’ offense has come alive after a slow start. At one point, Greensboro was last in the league with a .184 team batting average. Now the Hoppers rank fourth at .245, and they lead the league with 59 home runs (in 51 games) and 293 runs scored (an average of 5.8 per game).
2. Martin and Castro
Speaking of home runs, the right side of Greensboro’s infield has led the way. First baseman Mason Martin is tied for the league lead with 15 homers, and he leads the league with 52 RBIs. Meanwhile, switch-hitting second baseman Rodolfo Castro is third in the league with 13 home runs (eight left-handed, five right-handed). Both are young. Castro turned 20 this month, and Martin turns 20 on Sunday.
3. Lolo Sánchez
Rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 16 prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system, the speedy outfielder ranks third in the league with a .329 batting average. Sánchez is hitting .359 in his last 10 games, and he has 15 multi-hit games. He, too, turned 20 this month.
“He’s got a mission, and that mission is to go on to the next level,” Pérez says. “He’s showing it to everybody. He’s repeating the league, and the fact he’s repeating is not affecting his performance. It’s actually encouraged him. He’s on the right track.”
Maybe so. But Sánchez sat out the last three games at Hickory, although he has not shown up on the injured list.
4. Starting pitching
Only four pitchers in the Sally League have won at least six games. And three of them, all right-handers, are members of the Hoppers’ starting rotation.
Brad Case, a 17th-round draft pick out of Rollins College (Fla.) last year, is a league-best 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 10 starts. Case has walked two — you read that right, two — and struck out 46 in a league-high 61 efficient innings.
Osvaldo Bido (6-3, 3.42 ERA) and Alex Manasa (6-0, 3.22 ERA) have also been strong in 10 starts apiece.
5. Bae watch
Ji-Hwan Bae, a 19-year-old shortstop from South Korea, has rejoined the team after serving a 30-game suspension without pay handed down by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The suspension stemmed from Bae’s conviction in a domestic violence assault case in South Korea last year. On New Year’s Eve 2017 in Daegu, Bae allegedly slapped, choked and kicked his then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Gi-Kim Seul. He was found guilty last October and fined 2 million South Korean Won, the equivalent of $1,760 in U.S. currency.
Bae has played 11 games for the Hoppers, all of them on the road. After joining the team on this last trip, the left-handed hitting Bae went 12-for-29 (.414) with three doubles, three steals and five multi-hit games in six starts.
