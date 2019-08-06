Hoppers 5
Drive 2
Fluor Field at the West End
Why the Grasshoppers won: In the top of the ninth inning, Jonah Davis connected on his fifth home run in less than a week to put the dagger in the Drive and secure the road victory for Greensboro. Right-handed pitcher Yerry De Los Santos earned his 10th save of the season after pitching the final two batters, striking out two and only giving up one hit.
Key performances: Greensboro—Michael Gretler 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jonah Davis 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI. Greenville—Hunter Haworth 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K.
Up next: Greensboro (68-45) will return to action Thursday (8/8) where they host the Asheville Tourists for the first of a four-game homestand. The game will be a part of the Thirsty Thursday stadium event.