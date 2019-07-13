GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Power 10
Hoppers 8
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Both teams had their hitting shoes on Saturday night, with the Hopper piling up 17 hits. With the game tied at eight, the West Virginia Power got four hits in the top of the seventh to score the go-ahead and game-winning runs by Julio Rodriguez and Joseph Rosa.
Performances worth noting: West Virginia Power—Onil Pena 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Bobby Honeyman 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Dayeison Arias (S, 7) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K. Greensboro—Jonah Davis 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Michael Gretler 3-for-5, 2 2B; Fabricio Macias 3-for-5, 2B, RBI.
Also worth noting: Greensboro (56-35) returns to action Sunday (7/14) when it will host the Power for the third and final game of their home series. First pitch is scheduled at 4 p.m.
— Staff Report