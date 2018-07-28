HOPPERS 8, CRAWDADS 5
How the game was won: Tristan Pompey was a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, a double and an RBI, and Chris Torres went 2-for-4 and recorded a homer and two RBIs to lead the Greensboro Grasshoppers to their second straight win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night.
Notable: To lead Hickory (50-53) Yonny Hernandez was 2-for-5 with a run; likewise, Ryan Dorow was 2-for-5 with a run and a double. Brandon Miller (3-8) pitched four innings and took the win after allowing four hits and striking out four. Jeremy Ovalle earned his third save of the season for the Hoppers after tallying three strikeouts and allowing no hits or runs.
Up next: The Hoppers will go for the series sweep in the finale, which begins today at 4 p.m.